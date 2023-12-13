AerCap Signs Lease Agreements for Two Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter Aircraft with Swiftair

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed lease agreements for two Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter ("P2F") aircraft with Spanish cargo operator, Swiftair.

The aircraft will undergo conversion by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH ("EFW") at ST Engineering Aerospace in Singapore and will be delivered to Swiftair in April and June 2024, respectively. Swiftair will operate services across Europe and Africa on behalf of its international logistics customers.

"We are pleased to announce our agreement to lease two Airbus A321P2F aircraft to our long-term customer, Swiftair," said Rich Greener, the Head of AerCap Cargo. "The A321P2F is a best-in-class narrowbody freighter solution, offering superior economics in terms of fuel-efficiency and flexibility, and will allow Swiftair to continue to grow their route network. We look forward to working with the Swiftair team as these aircraft deliver."

"In line with our commitment towards more efficient and sustainable growth, we are delighted to be taking delivery of two of the most quiet and economical freighter aircraft in the world today," said Salvador Moreno, the CEO of Swiftair. "These aircraft mark a milestone in our fleet renewal program, allowing our customers to meet their carbon reduction targets and access to the most effective and reliable products in their class, available in the market today."

In 2022, AerCap announced it had placed a firm order for 15 Airbus A321-200P2F aircraft conversions and an option for a further 15 conversions with EFW.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

About Swiftair

Swiftair is a Madrid-based, leading provider of both cargo and passenger ACMI and charter services across EMEA. Its customers include the Integrated Express providers, National Mail Organizations, and humanitarian NGOs.

Founded in 1986, Swiftair is a part of the LUSAT Group which also includes Cygnus Air, Swiftair Hellas, Uep! Fly, West Atlantic UK and West Atlantic Sweden.

Forward-Looking Statements

