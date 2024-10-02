AerCap Signs Lease Agreements with New Customer Azerbaijan Airlines for Six New Airbus A320NEO Family Aircraft

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has signed lease agreements with Azerbaijan Airlines ("AZAL") for six new Airbus CFM LEAP powered aircraft, including three A320neos and three A321neos which are scheduled to deliver in 2026.

The lease agreements were signed by Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.

"AerCap is delighted to welcome AZAL as a new customer and support them with their ongoing fleet and network expansion," said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "The A320neo and A321neo are among the most desirable and in-demand aircraft in the world and will not only enable AZAL to serve more customers across more destinations but will also support their commitment to modernizing their fleet with the most technologically advanced fuel-efficient aircraft on the market. We wish the AZAL team every success with their expansion plans and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

"The signing of these six leases significantly expands our fleet replacement, in particular with the popular A321neo. These aircraft are intended to meet the evolving needs of our passengers, providing them with maximum comfort and convenience, while also contributing to the expansion of our airline's route network. We aim to create better travel opportunities and meet customer expectations by opening new destinations and improving service quality. In addition, the document signed with a major company like AerCap further demonstrates AZAL's strong credibility in the international aviation market," said Samir Rzayev, AZAL President.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to the Ukraine Conflict, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com .

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.