AerCap Signs Lease Agreements with PT Rusky Aero Indonesia for Two 737-800BCF - Boeing Converted Freighters

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed lease agreements for two 737-800BCF (Boeing Converted Freighters) with newly launched cargo airline, PT Rusky Aero Indonesia, operating as Raindo United Services ("Raindo").

Attending the announcement ceremony were the Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore, His Excellency Suryo Pratomo, Founder of Raindo, Benny Rustanto and Co-Founders of Raindo, Muhammad Surya, Bambang Sujatmiko, Captain Yudhi Fadjari, Dodi Abdul Kadir, Hans Nugroho, Febiantori and AerCap's Head of Leasing Asia Pacific, Emmanuel Herinckx.

The first passenger-to-freighter conversion will be completed by Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd. (BSAS), and the second by Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (STAECO).

"We are very pleased to welcome Raindo as a new customer to AerCap and to lease them their very first aircraft," said Richard Greener, the Head of AerCap Cargo. "We wish the team every success as they launch their air cargo operations and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver."

Benny Rustanto, Founder of Raindo United Services, said, "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to express our gratitude to AerCap for their continuous support and commitment to our partnership. We believe this strategic step will allow us to benefit the community, especially the MSME (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) industry in Indonesia, through the seamless and sustainable connectivity logistic delivery experience of Raindo United Services."

In January 2023, AerCap Cargo marked the delivery of its 50th 737-800BCF. The aircraft was redelivered to GOL Linhas Aéreas. AerCap's 737-800BCF customers include West Atlantic Group, Amazon Air, GOL, JD.com, Kargo Xpress, ASL, Tianjin Cargo and Longhao Airlines.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

About PT Rusky Aero Indonesia

PT Rusky Aero Indonesia, operating as Raindo United Services, is a scheduled air cargo transportation company that was established on June 4, 2022. The company obtained a Standard Certificate of Domestic and Foreign Cargo Scheduled Commercial Air Transport on December 13, 2022. Supported by two Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft, Raindo United Services will provide a one-stop solution for cargo services with real-time tracking from first to last mile. The features of real-time tracking can be easily accessed via the Raindo App which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Raindo United Services will serve domestic (Jakarta, Medan, Balikpapan, Makassar and Surabaya) and international (Singapore, Hong Kong and Guangzhou) routes from July 2023.

About Raindo United Services

Raindo United Services is a pioneering digital-based cargo airline in Indonesia, offering a one-stop cargo service solution for the air logistics industry. It obtained a Standard Certificate of Domestic and Foreign Cargo Scheduled Commercial Air Transport on December 13, 2022. It is expected to make its inaugural flight in July 2023, and will operate domestic routes including Jakarta, Medan, Balikpapan, Makassar and Surabaya, as well as international routes to Singapore, Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

