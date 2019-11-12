Aerendir Mobile Inc. and SiFive Inc. Collaborate to Accelerate the Adoption of AI-Enabled Processors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerendir Mobile Inc. will merge its mathematical deep learning cores and AI infrastructure with innovative SiFive, Inc., RISC-V Core IP to enable a new low-cost board format for deep learning. This combined, unique approach will radically decrease the cost of true AI, allowing it to be enabled at the IoT Edge and End Point inside affordable devices.

Aerendir and SiFive expect that the IoT market, bolstered by future 5G networks, will require the most cost-effective high-end distributed learning capabilities. As data collection continues to grow and outstrip the ability of datacenters to store, process and analyze new devices at the edge, end point can help to make accurate machine learning decisions. Local data analysis reduces network congestion and latency, improving local device performance and helping to send important data to the cloud for further analysis.

Aerendir will offer three versions of cloudless, on-device AI: a very high end allowing for high DSP performances, an intermediate and a low-cost one.

"A user-friendly connected IoT ecosystem requires ultra-smart, low-cost components that can perform adequately without relying on the cloud," said Dr. Martin Zizi, CEO of Aerendir Mobile Inc. "Cloudless connectivity also enforces everyone's privacy."

"The need for custom SoCs designed with deep learning and scalability in mind is a key focus for SiFive," said Naveed Sherwani, CEO of SiFive. "The potent combination of Aerendir's IP with SiFive's configurable RISC-V cores will help to drive the adoption of true AI at IoT edge and end point, where machine learning can benefit both industrial IoT and consumer device functionality."

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

About Aerendir Mobile Inc.

Aerendir Mobile Inc. is the developer of a neural tapping technology based on mobile devices that allows for a next-generation AI-powered authentication, identification, encryption and bot segregation platform. Among the first two products available are a foolproof authenticator and a neural anti AI-bot. Aerendir's products use its patented NeuroPrint® technology to extract a unique proprioceptive signal from micro-vibrational patterns found in the user's hands, using the existing hardware found in today's mobile devices. Aerendir's solution can be embedded in any device or active surface to capture a biometric reading from any muscle in the body. Aerendir's code can function at all levels of integration from binary libraries, OS and firmware to SoC/ASIC. Aerendir's biometric technology is designed to put security back in the hands of the individual. For more information, please visit www.aerendir.info.

