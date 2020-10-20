Aerendir Mobile Inc. Announces A-Cert Technology Product Demo Webinar: Trusted and Contactless Products for the Future IoT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerendir Mobile Inc. will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, at 9 a.m. PT called Trusted and Contactless Products for the Future IoT.

This webinar will showcase Aerendir's latest commercial product, A-Cert, that merges digital Certificates (a chain of Trust), Biometrics, and Intent (an act like accessing a facility or buying a ticket). A-cert is a mobile-based technology that binds a dedicated Trust Certificate and key-pair with a person's biometric signature rather than the individual's identifying information, such as name, address, credit card number or social security number. The result is a trusted confirmation of an individual's identity that can be anonymized or made known depending on the use case. A-cert is a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution that supports contactless functionality for a wide range of applications. The primary use-case for A-Cert is facility access control, where it can replace the legacy RFID systems and/or CAC cards. Other use cases include Intent, such as buying goods and services in m-commerce, online payments, mobility and even health applications that can handle the routing of very private medical or medico-legal data and build ad hoc intent-specific dual encryption.

Enterprise clientele interested in contactless, trusted authentication solutions with broad accessibility can register for the free webinar at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sHygPSs4R8W1-2VUIPeNew

Aerendir's Chief Scientific Officer, Doron Drusinsky, was the original architect behind A-Cert technology and will be one of five speakers presenting during the webinar. The remaining speakers include Martin Zizi (Aerendir's CEO), Eric Durnell (Aerendir's Social Research & Outreach Analyst), Nick Sullivan (Aerendir's Head Machine Learning Engineer), and Michael Ruiz (Aerendir's Algorithmics & Embedded Engineer).

About Aerendir Mobile Inc.

Aerendir Mobile Inc. is the developer of a neural tapping technology based on mobile devices that allows for a next-generation AI-powered authentication, identification, encryption and bot segregation platform. Among the first two products available are a foolproof authenticator and a neural anti AI-bot. Aerendir's products use its patented NeuroPrint® technology to extract a unique proprioceptive signal from micro-vibrational patterns found in the user's hands, using the existing hardware found in today's mobile devices. Aerendir's solution can be embedded in any device or active surface to capture a biometric reading from any muscle in the body. Aerendir's code can function at all levels of integration from binary libraries, OS and firmware to SoC/ASIC. Aerendir's biometric technology is designed to put security back in the hands of the individual. For more information, please visit www.aerendir.info.

