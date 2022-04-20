Aergility to Unveil ATLIS Hybrid Cargo VTOL UAV at XPONENTIAL 2022

Innovative Hybrid Drone Can Carry 400-500 Pounds of Cargo 300-600 Miles

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aergility Corporation announced today that it will be unveiling its full-scale ATLIS hybrid cargo VTOL UAV prototype at AUVSI's XPONENTIAL 2022 conference on April 25, in Orlando, Florida. The result of years of development and testing, the innovative drone uses the company's patented Managed Autorotation technology to carry 400-500 pounds of cargo straight to the point-of-need 300 to 600 miles away.

Aergility ATLIS VTOL Cargo UAV - Capable of carrying 400-500 pounds of cargo straight to the point-of-need 300-600 miles away.

The UAV uses six fixed-pitch, nine-foot diameter electric rotors for takeoff and landing. Forward propulsion is handled by an efficient 90 kW multifuel turboprop engine, which also recharges the batteries for the rotors in flight. In forward flight, lift is provided by a small cord wing and airflow through the rotors like an autogyro. Managed autorotation enables ATLIS to maintain lift and flight control by varying rotor RPMs while still drawing net zero battery power. Cruising speed is 100 miles per hour.

ATLIS is designed to provide time-critical delivery of cargo straight to the point-of-need in places with undeveloped, limited or damaged infrastructure. The internal cargo bay is 40 cubic feet, and the tail opens for easy loading and unloading.

For more information about the ATLIS aircraft, visit Aergility at booth #2515 XPONENTIAL 2022 April 25-28 in Orlando, or online at www.aergility.com.

Contact:

Brian Vander Mey

[email protected]

352-216-1565

SOURCE Aergility Corporation