Aeri is Launching an Inflatable Shade Canopy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeri is the first of its kind to enter the consumer canopy category with an instant inflatable shade canopy. Unlike traditional canopies that are challenging to set up, let alone pack away once finished, Aeri is lightweight and sets up quickly so everyone can fully enjoy the outdoors with ease.

Aeri on the beach

This patent-pending canopy is lightweight, offers spacious coverage, and is easy to set up solo, and has a quick setup time of three-minutes. Aeri also includes a backpack carrying case, provides UPF 50+ shade, and comes in three gorgeous colorways: Ultra Marine Blue, Carbon Gray, and Heat Wave Orange.

Aeri will be running a crowdfunding campaign soon. A limited amount of the Aeri Canopy will be available for early bird pre-order, with estimated worldwide delivery of summer 2021.

Throwing Shade, in a Good Way!

This canopy is the perfect companion to all outdoor expeditions. Never miss a valuable moment again with the stress-free setup of Aeri.

Alex Laetsch and Niko Cangemi, Co-Founders of Aeri, were inspired by the absence of shade products that deliver on ease of set-up."We started looking at the canopy category, where we are able to leverage our expertise, and found that outdoor shade coverings were ripe for innovation. We want consumers to be able to focus on what truly matters and soak up all the benefits of being outdoors without the hassle, and that's how we thought of creating an ultra-portable inflatable shade canopy that can be set up in minutes and can be packed down into a backpack when finished. It is so easy to set up; only one person is required. It is the true 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything Canopy'," describes Cangemi, the CEO of the company.

Enjoy the Sun, All Day Long

Who doesn't love spending time outdoors? Aeri lets everyone enjoy the perfect balance of play and protection against sun exposure. It effectively blocks 98% of the sun's rays (UVA + UVB).

Extra Protections & Privacy

The durable material of this canopy will shelter users from winds and rain. Aeri will stay securely in place with its aerodynamic dome-shaped design and included stakes and tethers.

Feature Highlights

Lightweight at 17lbs

3-minute set-up & take down

Included zip on side shade wall

10ft Wx 10 ft Lx 8 ft H coverage

USB rechargeable lithium-ion air pump

Included backpack carrying case

Included stakes and tethers

Durable, water-resistant material

UPF 50+ canopy top

Patent pending

About Aeri

The founders of Aeri have 20+ years of background in creating consumer products, producing everything from inflatable holiday decorations to summer pool floats. Leveraging their collective design, engineering, and manufacturing experience, they developed Aeri, a patent-pending revolutionary product that looks great, is ultra-durable, and most importantly, delivers on the promises of portability and easy setup.

