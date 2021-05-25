Aerial and MAPFRE Join Forces to Care for our Elderly

MONTREAL, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that for adults, falling once doubles their chances of falling again. Montreal-based Aerial Technologies and MAPFRE are deploying an AI-driven, ambient technology solution that infers human motion through the distortion of WiFi signals, enabling the in-home movements and routines of older people to be closely monitored without invading their privacy.

The inversion of the global age-gender pyramid shows us that people are living longer – in 2030, older persons are expected to outnumber children under 10 worldwide. Not only are people living longer, they are living better, thanks to improved diet, exercise and preventive medical care. According to the UN's World Population Ageing report (2017), data compiled from 67 countries confirms that close to 40 percent of older persons choose to live independently, with the number of those co-residing with their children dropping significantly. This lengthened longevity is something to be celebrated, as is the desire of our elderly to maintain their independence and dignity. Aging in place does however bring with it the need to monitor the well-being of older persons, quite often against their wishes. Aerial has developed an invisible care assistant that uses an environment's existing WiFi structure to track a person's movement, detecting anomalies via distortions in the WiFi signals. Aerial's solution means family members can now worry less and care more for their loved ones, while the elderly person can maintain an independent life, safe in the knowledge that help is at hand should they need it.

Keen to level up and exploit the scalability of their unique solution, Aerial has joined insur_space, MAPFRE's startup collaboration program. Over the coming months Aerial is deploying a commercial pilot program for MAPFRE clients that will monitor their daily movements at home in the least invasive manner possible.

Incorporating Aerial's first-to-market solution in a domestic environment is simplicity itself. Once activated, the solution uses the home's WiFi network to detect and relay distortions in the WiFi signal to a proprietary app. The elderly person's family or caregiver can easily monitor their loved one's movements as they go about their daily routine, as well as be informed of any changes in behavior. What sets Aerial apart from other elder care solutions is the fact that they do not require wearables or additional sensors, it is completely ambient and non-invasive. This is a critical factor for older people who are aware of their reduced mobility and agility but also keen to keep living alone as they enter their autumn years. With this product, MAPFRE will be positioned to offer greater peace of mind to its clients who care for an elderly loved one.

Speaking about the tie-up, Joan Cusco, MAPFRE's global transformation manager and leader of the insur_space program, said, "We are psyched that a company like Aerial has chosen to join our insur_space acceleration program. Their deep AI-based analytics are powering a genuinely innovative and needed-now ubiquitous sensing solution that delivers tangible benefits in a huge addressable market. Leveraging innovation in the silver economy is a big thing for MAPFRE, it resonates with so much of who we are and what we do, and I'm convinced this collaboration is going to lead to great things for all involved."

For Aerial, the insur_space program extends the reach of their groundbreaking solution into yet another market vertical. Commenting on the agreement, Juan Felipe Gonzalez, Aerial's Chief Sales Officer, said, "Piloting our ambient and intuitive Remote Care solution with MAPFRE's clients provides the opportunity for us to validate a new channel for this game-changing solution which creates significant value for families who are trying to care for their loved ones. Spain has a large Senior population; more than 2 million Seniors (65+) are living alone, and they are saying no to nursing homes. With the aid of powerful advanced Artificial Intelligence and privacy-compliant Software-as-a-Service (SAAS), Aerial's Remote Care connects families and establishes peace of mind, but without the baggage of wearable sensors or invasive cameras."

About Aerial

Established in 2015 endorsed by industry leaders, Aerial Technologies is the pioneer in WiFi Motion Intelligence. Aerial's patented and award-winning AI based technology analyzes wireless infrastructure to infer human activities and enable customers and partners to develop practical applications that improve daily life. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with offices in USA and Europe. To learn more, view the website at www.aerial.ai

About MAPFRE

MAPFRE is an international insurer that protects what matters most for 27 million clients around the world. It is one of the main operators in the Spanish market and the largest Spanish-owned insurer in the world. MAPFRE is the third largest insurance group in Latin America and is ranked sixth in Europe by Non-Life premium volume. With more than 34,000 employees, MAPFRE generated revenues in 2020 of almost 25.5 billion euros and net operating earnings in excess of 650 million euros. In 2018, the company presented MAPFRE Open Innovation, its strategic commitment to drive customer-focused transformation through partnerships and the use of emerging technologies that have a positive impact on business and society. Since launching in 2018, MAPFRE's insur_space has grown into a global fast-track-to-market program for startups. For more information, please visit www.mapfre.com and https://www.insur-space.com/

MAPFRE Corporate Communication contact: Javier Ortega

Telephone: +34 616 978 181

Email: [email protected]

Aerial Corporate Communication contact: Mark Hopper

Telephone: +1 514 612-0839

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aerial Technologies

Related Links

http://www.aerial.ai

