AERIAL ANNOUNCES JIM TINSLEY JOINS AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial Machine & Tool Corp, a dominant aviation survivability and technical sewing solution leader in the United States, announced Jim Tinsley has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor.

Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience within the U.S. and global defense market and has supported companies at every level of the supply chain. Jim has been a trusted advisor to some of the largest global prime contractors and to many companies across the survivability systems landscape.

"After working with Jim previously at Capewell, I'm ecstatic that he will be joining our team at Aerial as his experience and business acumen will be invaluable to moving into the next phase of Aerial's evolution," stated Thomas Weidley, Aerial's CEO. "Jim's deep understanding and wisdom of the aerospace and defense sector, both domestically and internationally, make him a tremendous addition to our team. I could not be more excited for him and for our organization."

Jim Tinsley's career in defense and aerospace began at Jane's Information Group, now Janes, developing new products and offering consulting services based on their world-recognized open-source defense intelligence capabilities. Jim then moved to Avascent, which was ultimately acquired by Oliver Wyman. As Managing Director and Board Member, he helped grow the firm into the preeminent specialist management consulting and M&A advisory firm serving clients across aerospace, defense, and government sectors.

Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience within the U.S. and global defense market and has supported companies at every level of the supply chain. Jim has been a trusted advisor to some of the largest global prime contractors and to many companies across the survivability systems landscape. In this capacity, he has supported hundreds of critical M&A transactions, as well as program captures, price-to-win, and other growth initiatives.

After 20 years in consulting, Jim decided to shift his attention to working directly for the defense industry, focusing on companies whose missions he passionately supports. Prior to joining Aerial, Jim worked closely with Argosy on their acquisition of Capewell in 2018 and continued to advise both Capewell and Argosy over the years. After the sale of the Capewell division in the Fall of 2024, Tinsley was approached by Aerial to bring his insight and experience to the dynamic and growing organization.

"Everything we do is designed to increase survivability and improve mission success for our service members and first responders who bravely put their lives on the line every day," Weidley added. "We look forward with excitement to working with Jim to ensure that Aerial provides the highest quality solutions when it comes to product innovation, training, and policy and doctrine development."

"I am honored to join as strategic advisor to such a highly respected and experienced brand. Aerial's survivability solutions are absolutely critical to the effectiveness and survival of U.S. and allied warfighters, as well as our nation's first responders. Those risking their lives daily while operating in dangerous environments should have every capability available to them to ensure they return home safely."

Jim earned a master's degree and bachelor's degree from University of Baltimore and James Madison University, respectively, and currently holds a secret clearance from the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Aerial Machine & Tool

Founded in 1926, Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of aviation survivability products and services for the defense community. Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation supplies the Department of Defense and first responder communities around the country with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments while increasing mission success. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its drive to save lives and advance mission accomplishment. Aerial Machine & Tool maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.AerialMT.com

SOURCE Aerial Machine & Tool