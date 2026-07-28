Aerial Expands Integrated Lifecycle Support with Hydrostatic Testing

New DOT-authorized in-house capability strengthens Aerial's comprehensive support for mission-critical breathing systems and compressed gas cylinders.

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial, a leader in engineered material and integrated survival, safety and protection solutions for military and first responder applications, has expanded its lifecycle support capabilities with the addition of an in-house Department of Transportation (DOT) authorized Hydrostatic Cylinder Requalification Facility.

The new capability strengthens Aerial's comprehensive support services by allowing customers to complete required hydrostatic cylinder testing and requalification alongside equipment inspection, maintenance, overhaul and reset activities through a single trusted partner.

While developed to support Aerial's Emergency Breathing System (EBS) solutions and related support equipment, the facility also provides hydrostatic testing for a broad range of compressed gas cylinders used throughout the defense, emergency response, industrial and medical markets. These include self-contained breathing apparatus, commercial and military SCUBA cylinders, oxygen cylinders and other high-pressure compressed gas systems.

"Our customers depend on us to keep mission-critical equipment ready when it's needed most," said Thomas Weidley, CEO of Aerial. "Adding an authorized DOT hydrostatic test capability is a natural extension of the full lifecycle support we've always provided. It allows us to simplify compliance, reduce downtime and deliver even greater value by supporting more of the equipment our customers rely on every day."

Located within Aerial's Next-Generation Breathing Technology Center, the computerized hydrostatic testing system is capable of testing compressed gas cylinders at pressures up to 10,000 PSI and supports steel, aluminum and composite cylinders that meet applicable DOT standards. Aerial's certified Aviation Life Support Equipment (ALSE) technicians can perform hydrostatic requalification concurrently with EBS repair, overhaul or reset activities to create a more efficient service experience while minimizing equipment downtime.

The addition reflects Aerial's continued investment in vertically integrated capabilities that support customers throughout the operational life of their equipment. Rather than coordinating multiple service providers, customers can consolidate inspection, maintenance and regulatory compliance activities with a single organization that understands both the equipment and the mission.

As an authorized DOT Cylinder Requalification Facility, Aerial's hydrostatic testing services are available immediately for military, government and commercial customers requiring periodic cylinder certification.

ABOUT AERIAL

Founded in 1927, Aerial is a leading provider of survivability, safety and protection solutions, combining advanced engineering, precision manufacturing and mission-driven innovation to support military and first responder operations in the world's most demanding environments. Through the integration of advanced materials, engineered systems and lifecycle support services, Aerial delivers comprehensive solutions that enhance survivability, improve performance and help ensure mission success.

In addition to its core capabilities, Aerial provides training and doctrine development to help customers operate with confidence in high-risk scenarios. The company maintains strong relationships with the U.S. military and leading government prime contractors and plays a critical role in the global defense supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.aerialmt.com.

SOURCE Aerial Machine & Tool