AERIAL UNIFIES RHINE AIR AND HAZPRO UNDER ONE BRAND

Strategic integration strengthens Aerial's position as a comprehensive partner in survivability, safety, and protection for military personnel and first responders

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial, a leading U.S. provider of survivability and engineered material integrated solutions, today announced the unification of Rhine Air and Hazard Protection Systems (HazPro) under the Aerial brand. This strategic integration brings together complementary capabilities into a single, cohesive platform and expands Aerial's ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for survivability, safety, and protection to the men and women who serve in the armed forces and beyond.

For years, Rhine Air and HazPro have operated as trusted components of the Aerial family of brands, each building a strong reputation in their respective domains. Now, as part of a unified Aerial brand, their expertise will be seamlessly integrated to create a more powerful, agile organization capable of addressing the evolving demands of modern missions.

"This is more than a rebrand. It's a strategic alignment of capabilities around a singular purpose," said Thomas D. Weidley, President and CEO of Aerial. "By bringing Rhine Air and HazPro fully into Aerial, we're eliminating silos, accelerating innovation and strengthening our ability to deliver integrated engineered solutions that protect lives and support mission success when it matters most."

The unified Aerial brand will offer a comprehensive portfolio spanning survivability systems, advanced safety technologies, protective fire suppression and counter-SUAS capabilities, and explosives transportation solutions engineered to perform in the most extreme and unforgiving environments. By aligning these capabilities under one identity, Aerial enhances cross-functional collaboration, streamlines customer engagement and reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable, mission-ready performance at every level.

This transition reflects Aerial's continued investment in growth, innovation and operational excellence to ensure customers benefit from a more connected, responsive and forward-looking partner.

"Our customers don't experience challenges in silos and neither should their solutions," added Weidley. "This integration allows us to meet the full scope of their needs with greater clarity, speed and precision."

The transition to a unified Aerial brand is effective immediately. Customers can expect continuity in service, with expanded access to Aerial's full suite of capabilities and expertise.

ABOUT AERIAL

Founded in 1927, Aerial is a leading provider of survivability, safety, and protection solutions, combining advanced products, custom engineering, and mission-aligned services to perform in the world's most demanding operational environments. Aerial serves the Department of War and first responder communities nationwide with innovative, field-proven solutions that enhance survivability, improve performance, and ensure mission success.

In addition to its core capabilities, Aerial provides training and doctrine development to help customers operate with confidence in high-risk scenarios. The company maintains strong relationships with the U.S. military and leading government prime contractors and plays a critical role in the global defense supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.aerialmt.com.

SOURCE Aerial Machine & Tool