AERIAL MACHINE & TOOL CORP ANNOUNCES JERRY MEYER AS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial, a leading U.S. provider of survivability and technical sewing solutions, announced today that Jerry Meyer has been promoted to Director of Operations.

A recent retirement vacancy created the opportunity to promote from within, and Meyer, Aerial's current Program Manager, emerged as the clear choice. As Director of Operations, Meyer will report to Thomas Weidley, Aerial's President and CEO, and will be responsible for leading and integrating all manufacturing, supply chain, quality, safety and facilities functions. In this role, he will ensure the reliable, compliant and cost-effective production of lifesaving and mission-enhancing equipment that directly supports military service members and first responders in the execution of their missions.

Jerry Meyer is a highly accomplished program management and operations professional with extensive hands-on experience. Following more than two decades of distinguished service in the United States Marine Corps, Meyer began his commercial career with Wayfair, where he served as Dangerous Goods and Operational Compliance Program Manager.

Prior to joining Aerial, Meyer served as Program Manager for F-16 Military Radomes at General Dynamics Mission Systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Management from Southern New Hampshire University and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP)®. Most recently, Meyer led Aerial's Program Management capability, spearheading the company's Emergency Breathing Systems (EBS) and Aviation Combat Equipment (ACE) programs. In this role, he consistently translated complex requirements into disciplined execution, driving cross-functional accountability and delivering programs on time, on budget and to the highest quality standards.

"I've witnessed the operational performance of our tremendous team firsthand, and I'm extremely honored for the opportunity to work alongside them to deliver for both our business and the brave men and women who rely on our equipment to survive some of the toughest environments imaginable," said Meyer. "I'm excited to contribute immediately and to play a meaningful role in Aerial's continued growth and future direction."

"Aerial's mission is driven by a team of patriots whose work saves lives every day," said Weidley. "As Director of Operations, Meyer will strengthen our manufacturing execution, operating discipline and accountability to ensure our teams deliver life-saving equipment with the speed, quality and reliability our warfighters depend on."

ABOUT AERIAL

Founded in 1927, Aerial is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of survivability products and services for the defense community. Aerial supplies the Department of Defense and first responder communities around the country with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase success. Aerial maintains strong relationships with the U.S. Military and large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.aerialmt.com.

