Aerial Surveillance Technology Strongly Supported by Greater Baltimore Committee's Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) has indicated its strong support for the use of innovative aerial surveillance technology as an additional tool to help police investigate and solve violent crimes in the Baltimore City. The GBC has identified public safety as a top priority for the city. The Board expressed its encouragement in the data-driven and evidence-based strategic plan of Police Commissioner Michael Harrison but strongly believes the "city needs every tool and resource available to break the cycle of violent crime."



The Board's support for a three-year testing period for the aerial surveillance system follows a recommendation by the GBC Public Safety Committee, a presentation of the technology, and extensive discussions by Board members.

View the position statement: https://gbc.org/statement-on-public-safety-in-baltimore-and-support-for-the-use-of-aerial-surveillance/

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is a regional organization of business and civic leaders that includes businesses, nonprofit organizations and educational and civic institutions. It is the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues relating to economic growth, job creation, workforce development, transportation, the business climate and quality of life. The GBC's membership is comprised of over 500 member organizations, including large, mid-size and small companies, nonprofits, education and foundations in the Greater Baltimore region.

