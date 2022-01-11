Aerial Technologies' WiFi Sensing Applications Now Available on Broadcom WiFi 6/6E AP and Mesh Solutions

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial Technologies, the pioneer and leader in WiFi Sensing, today announced the availability of its award-winning WiFi sensing intelligence applications on Broadcom's Residential 6 GHz WiFi access point (AP) and mesh Solutions.

WiFi sensing, at the most fundamental level, enables an active WiFi network to concurrently serve as a ubiquitous motion sensor. Aerial's Sensing Intelligence platform leverages advanced patented AI modelling to non-invasively harness WiFi motion insights while fully compliant with data privacy regulations. A comprehensive API can be used to develop or enhance advanced services such as Residential Security, Elder Care and Smart Home. Aerial Security and Elder Care applications are currently being trialed with more than 25 Tier-1 ISPs worldwide.

Aerial's latest CPE Agent incorporates support directly into Broadcom's SDK, so any Service Providers, ODMs and OEMs who utilize compatible Broadcom WiFi 6 & 6E AP and mesh solutions can be enabled with Aerial's award-winning platform.

"WiFi Sensing is a game changing technology that all network service providers and AP manufacturers should be capitalizing on. It has unlimited potential for new revenue streams, and we are very excited that Aerial with their advanced AI centric sensing platform is working with Broadcom to unlock these new business opportunities for our customers," said Manny Patel, senior director of product marketing for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom.

"Our vision at Aerial is to enrich people's daily lives by making WiFi sensing available to every broadband subscriber worldwide. Whether securing your home or caring for a loved one, WiFi Sensing provides a host of technical and commercial benefits for service providers while delivering unique value to their customers. Most carriers across the globe are connected by Broadcom, using their industry-leading Wi-Fi and broadband solutions. At Aerial we are thrilled about our partnership with Broadcom and what the future holds for our customers," said Mark Hopper, VP of Product, Aerial Technologies, Inc.

About Aerial Technologies

Established in 2015 endorsed by industry leaders, Aerial Technologies is the pioneer in Wi-Fi Motion Intelligence. Aerial's patented and award-winning AI based technology analyzes wireless infrastructure to infer human activities and enable customers and partners to develop practical applications that improve daily life. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with offices in USA and Europe. To learn more, view the website at www.aerial.ai.

