Aerial View LLC Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Trade Surveillance Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial View LLC, a compliance technology company with a truly new take on trade surveillance, today announced its official launch. CEO and Founder Ted Morgan said, "We have made this substantial investment into the best R&D team, the most innovative product, and top-tier infrastructure because the industry needed something new. No existing surveillance platform fully leverages the dramatic technological advances of the past five years. Our Aerial View product meets the evolving expectations of compliance officers who tell me every day that they are not content with the limitations of older platforms."

According to Morgan, those limitations include a lack of transparency into what surveillance models are actually doing, substandard visualization tools, slow performance, and an even slower embrace of AI. Aerial View's platform provides an expertly crafted interface and unprecedented flexibility—just about anything in the models or the interface can be easily configured. And AI sits at the core of the system's design.

"We are generating the most advanced AI prompts of any company in the compliance industry—and perhaps across financial services as a whole," says Morgan. "We are connected to every major AI provider, and the insights into regulatory risk these feeds produce are extraordinary. Aerial View's goal is to replicate the experience of having a dedicated research team reviewing surveillance outputs and delivering concise, actionable summaries."

The Aerial View platform was heavily influenced by flat-screen airplane cockpit interfaces, which have contributed to the exceptional safety record of commercial aviation. Modern commercial aircraft displays have evolved to present all relevant information about an airplane and its environment on a single screen called the Primary Flight Display (PFD), which inspired Aerial View's Primary Display—and brand—which similarly summarizes regulatory risk on a single screen.

In an increasingly aggressive regulatory environment, Aerial View provides compliance officers and firm executives with peace of mind that regulatory risk will not go undetected.

About Aerial View LLC

Aerial View LLC is a compliance product company dedicated to transforming institutional trade surveillance with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Led by industry veteran Ted Morgan, the company's platform provides comprehensive coverage, AI-driven insights, and clear visibility into regulatory irregularities, empowering firms to stay ahead of potential compliance risks.

