Aerial Wakeboarding Announces the Universal Fit Pontoon Boat Ski Tow For Waterskiing And Wakeboarding

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial Wakeboarding announces the latest addition to its family of aftermarket wakeboarding and watersports tow points with the release of the Universal Ski Tow Bar for pontoon boats available in polished aluminum. When compared to custom fabricated versions available from the pontoon manufacturer, the Aerial Wakeboarding Pontoon Ski Tow is much more affordable.

Skitow on Boat SKITOW-PA

The global pontoon boat market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$3,638.8 million by 2023. Increasing new boat sales, versatile usage of pontoon boats, and higher affordability of pontoon boats are some of the significant factors mushrooming the demand for pontoon boats globally.

With exploding demand from so many pontoon boat owners, Aerial Wakeboarding has released this incredibly rugged, very stylish, and beautifully constructed bolt-on solution that works with most pontoon brands and models. Like aerial's legendary wakeboard towers, the Pontoon Ski Tow features the same 2.25" diameter T6 6061 aircraft aluminum with an ultra-polished mirror finish, impeccable welds and a strong tow point.

The Aerial Wakeboarding Pontoon Ski Tow bar is designed with a small footprint to fit on a range of swim platform sizes and is shipped as three pre-assembled parts in one convenient box. A straightforward and quick "do it yourself" (DIY) project you can finish in the morning before taking the boat out. All you need to do is bolt on the top crossbar and use the included hardware to mount to your swim platform. An easy to follow guide specifying mounting requirements are available on the Aerial Wakeboarding website. The Pontoon Ski Tow is covered by Aerial's five-year warranty.

Please note, the Pontoon Ski Tow Bar is not to be used for pulling towables or tubing.

The Aerial Wakeboarding Universal Fit Pontoon Ski Tow Bar is available now. MSRP is $689. For more information or to order visit www.aerialwakeboarding.com or call (949) 407-5009. Dealer inquiries are welcome.

Aerial Wakeboarding designs and manufactures high-quality aftermarket water sports products including universal wakeboarding tower and accessories. All Aerial Wakeboarding products are "do it yourself" installation, can be installed within hours and include easy to follow instructions and step-by-step videos which can be accessed online.

Media Contact:

John Walsh

949-422-6422

216603@email4pr.com

SOURCE Aerial Wakeboarding

Related Links

http://www.aerialwakeboarding.com

