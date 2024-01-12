Aeries Software Celebrates Milestone with 50th AeriesCon: A Golden Tradition in EdTech

In November 2023, Aeries Software proudly hosted its 50th AeriesCon Conference, a testament to its enduring legacy in the education technology sector.

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, Aeries Software, a leader in education technology, celebrated a significant milestone with its 50th AeriesCon. The event, themed "A Golden Tradition: Celebrating our 50th Conference", brought together K-12 educators and tech experts. The focus was on improving student success and making school operations more efficient.

Since the late '90s, AeriesCon has been a pivotal event for Aeries Software, evolving from the Aeries Users' Conference to a biannual event known for client engagement and knowledge sharing. The transformation and rebranding into AeriesCon in 2017 marked a significant step in aligning with contemporary trends in educational technology.

Aeries President Brent Lloyd spoke of the company's vision to build a world where data empowers educators, and never impedes. Lloyd emphasized Aeries' commitment to empowering educators with data-driven tools. Aeries' goal is to let educators focus on what they do best: helping students succeed.

"We're excited to be celebrating this Golden Tradition, our 50th conference, proud to celebrate our traditions, and to embark on an exciting future driven by those traditions with Aeries's customers as our companions along the way", said Lloyd.

The conference featured inspiring talks. International speaker Erica Alfaro shared her story of resilience and success. Education expert Katie Martin discussed strategies for creating inclusive learning experiences.

Lloyd announced the Golden Tradition Awards to honor outstanding contributions in the Aeries community. These include the Jerry Lloyd Golden Legacy Award and others, celebrating achievements and impacts of members within the Aeries Community. Information regarding eligibility and nominations can be found at AeriesCon Awards.

Aeries' Mission and Impact: Reaffirming its mission, Aeries Software highlighted its role in managing over 3 million student records and its commitment to long-term relationships with district customers. The company's vision to empower educators with data-driven tools was a central theme of the conference.

One attendee commented, "Learning new skills from my first AeriesCon allowed me to move positions from school site to district site."

Looking Forward: The next AeriesCon, continuing to honor the Golden Tradition, is scheduled for March 6-8, 2024, in Sacramento, CA.  Secure your spot for Spring AeriesCon today: www.aeries.com/aeriescon

About Aeries Software: Since its start, Aeries Software has led in creating comprehensive education technology solutions. It focuses on empowering educators and advancing student success, continually innovating to meet the needs of schools and educational institutions.

