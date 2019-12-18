Aerion Supersonic Announces Agreement with International High-Technology Group, Safran

RENO, Nev., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerion Supersonic, the leader in supersonic technology, today announced it has selected Safran, an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets as a major partner for the AS2 supersonic business jet. By joining forces, these companies will bring over a century of aerospace experience to support the preliminary design of the first-ever modern supersonic business jet.

Two Safran companies have already joined the project to support the AS2. Safran Landing Systems will design the complete braking and landing gear system, from main and nose landing gears, to wheels and brakes, including extension / retraction, monitoring and steering systems, at their engineering centers in Canada and France. Safran Nacelles will design the AS2 nacelles, including the engines' inlets, fan cowl doors and thrust reverser in France.

"Safran is a well-known global group that has been designing, developing and manufacturing aircraft equipment for over a century," says Aerion CEO Tom Vice. "It is that wealth of experience, paired with Safran's eye toward the future and our shared commitment to sustainability, that makes us feel so confident about this relationship."

Aerion's AS2 is the first-ever privately built supersonic commercial aircraft. Designed to be inherently environmentally responsible, the AS2 is the first supersonic aircraft with the ability to accept 100 percent synthetic fuel. It is also the first to be designed without an afterburner. The 12 passenger business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024.

"We are thrilled to be part of this extraordinary technological project which requests from our engineers to imagine beyond their usual environment and design breakthrough technologies for the future of aviation," comments Philippe Petitcolin, CEO of Safran.

About Aerion Corporation

Aerion, the industry leader in supersonic travel, is pioneering a new generation of efficient, economical, and environmentally responsible supersonic aircraft. The Mach 1.4 AS2 business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024. Aerion entered into a partnership with Boeing in February 2019 to develop the AS2 and advance the supersonic market. In October 2018, Aerion and GE Aviation unveiled the quiet and efficient GE AffinityTMengine, the first civil supersonic engine in more than 50 years. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com.

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 95,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018. Working alone or in partnership, Safran holds world or European leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes Research & Development programs to meet fast-changing market requirements, with total R&D expenditures of around 1.5 billion euros in 2018.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices

For more information : www.safran-group.com / Follow @Safran on Twitter

