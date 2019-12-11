Aerion Supersonic Selects Aernnova to Design and Develop Mid Fuselage for the AS2 Supersonic Business Jet

RENO, Nev., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerion Supersonic , the leader in supersonic technology, today announced it has selected Aernnova to design and develop the mid fuselage, a major fuselage component, for the AS2 supersonic business jet.

Mr. Iñaki Lopez Gandasegui, Chairman & CEO of Aernnova, notes, "We are proud to be part of this unique and exciting supersonic business jet project with Aerion where we expect to bring our significant experience and expertise of over 25 years in developing, manufacturing, certifying and supporting aerospace composite structures."

Aernnova, a leading aerostructures company specialized in the design and manufacturing of aerostructures and components such as wings, empennages and fuselage sections, will support the design of the mid-fuselage of the AS2. The 12 passenger business jet, and first-ever privately built supersonic commercial aircraft, is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024.

"Aerion's mission has always been to revolutionize global mobility and to do that, we need to bring on the best partners," says Aerion CEO Tom Vice. "Aernnova has an impressive proven track record in the design and manufacture of complex composite aerostructure components that will be brought to our AS2 supersonic aircraft."

Aerion, the industry leader in supersonic travel, is pioneering a new generation of efficient, economical, and environmentally responsible supersonic aircraft. The Mach 1.4 AS2 business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024. Aerion entered into a partnership with Boeing in February 2019 to develop the AS2 and advance the supersonic market. In October 2018, Aerion and GE Aviation unveiled the quiet and efficient GE AffinityTM engine, the first civil supersonic engine in more than 50 years. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com .

Aernnova is a leading company specialized in the design and manufacture of aerostructures and a major supplier for the main aircraft manufacturers worldwide. With 683 million euros revenues in 2018 and over 4,500 employees, Aernnova is present in Spain, Mexico, the United States, Brazil and China.

