Aerion Supersonic Selects GKN Aerospace as a Global Design and Manufacturing Partner

RENO, Nev., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerion Supersonic, the leader in supersonic technology, today announced it has selected GKN Aerospace as a supplier on the AS2 supersonic business jet. GKN Aerospace will design the empennage and the electrical wiring and interconnection systems (EWIS) for the AS2. Design activities have already started on-site at Aerion in Reno, Nevada and in GKN Aerospace's engineering centers in the Netherlands and Romania.

GKN Aerospace is a leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier company, specializing in developing, building and supplying an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies.

"We are excited to collaborate with Aerion and to support the preliminary design phase of this all-new supersonic AS2 business jet. As technology leaders in both electrical wiring interconnect system (EWIS) and business jet empennages, we can bring unrivaled knowledge and expertise to the project," said John Pritchard CEO GKN Aerospace ASEA.

Aerion's AS2 is the first-ever privately built supersonic commercial aircraft. The 12 passenger business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024.

"Aligning with industry leading partners is key to making sustainable supersonic travel a reality," said Aerion CEO Tom Vice. "GKN Aerospace brings more than 100 years of aerospace development and extraordinary aerostructures expertise, including thermoplastic composites and electrical wiring systems, to our AS2 supersonic business aircraft."

About Aerion Corporation

Aerion, the industry leader in supersonic travel, is pioneering a new generation of efficient, economical, and environmentally responsible supersonic aircraft. The Mach 1.4 AS2 business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024. Aerion entered into a partnership with Boeing in February 2019 to develop the AS2 and advance the supersonic market. In October 2018, Aerion and GE Aviation unveiled the quiet and efficient GE AffinityTM engine, the first civil supersonic engine in more than 50 years. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com .

About GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, innovative engine systems and smart transparencies help to reduce emissions and weight on the aircraft and enhance passenger comfort. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems, transparencies and wiring systems and operates in 15 countries at 50 manufacturing locations employing approximately 18,000 people. https://www.gknaerospace.com/

