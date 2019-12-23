Aerion Supersonic Selects Potez Aéronautique As Supplier In The Development of AS2

RENO, Nev., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerion Supersonic , the leader in supersonic technology, today announced it has selected Potez Aéronautique to design the doors of the AS2, the first privately built supersonic business jet.

"As innovation is in POTEZ's very DNA, we are very proud and enthusiastic about partnering with Aerion to contribute to the success of the ambitious and pioneering AS2," said Roland and Antoine Potez, President and CEO respectively of Potez Aeronautique.

Potez Aéronautique is a world-class manufacturer of complex aerostructure assemblies and one of the leading specialists in Design and Build work packages for aircraft doors. The 12-passenger business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024.

"Potez is an incredibly innovative company with decades of proven experience and successful program performance," says Aerion CEO Tom Vice. "We are excited to have Potez on the AS2 team for the design and development of the aircraft doors, including the main passenger entry door."

About Aerion Corporation

Aerion, the industry leader in supersonic travel, is pioneering a new generation of efficient, economical, and environmentally responsible supersonic aircraft. The Mach 1.4 AS2 business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024. Aerion entered into a partnership with Boeing in February 2019 to develop the AS2 and advance the supersonic market. In October 2018, Aerion and GE Aviation unveiled the quiet and efficient GE AffinityTM engine, the first civil supersonic engine in more than 50 years. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com .

About Potez Aéronautique

Rich of more than a hundred years of history in the Aerospace industry, Potez Aeronautique, is a Tier 1 & 2 mid-size aerostructure supplier. Potez Aeronautique supports the world's leading aircraft manufacturers from design to in-service customer support, going through industrialization and manufacture of complex small to large aircraft and helicopters assembly components. Using cutting edge technologies in various fields such as composites materials, 3D printing, stretch forming sheet metal parts and complex kinematic developments, POTEZ provides complete turnkey innovative and competitive solutions. Potez Aeronautique employs 450 people operating from France and Spain. More information is available at www.potez.com

