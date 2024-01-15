Aeris Energy extends wind blade supply contract with Vestas until 2028

Aeris Energy

15 Jan, 2024

The move foresees an increase in the potential for wind blade orders in a capacity equivalent to 8.8 gigawatts and may generate an extra R$7.6 billion in revenue by the end of the contract

CAUCAIA, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Aeris Energy, a leading company in the manufacture of wind blades in Latin America and one of the largest producers in the global market, has extended its contract with Denmark's Vestas to supply wind blades until the end of 2028.

The contractual amendment provides for an increase in the potential supply of wind blades of various models in a capacity equivalent to 8.8 gigawatts, considering the renegotiation of the contracted volumes for 2024. The company expects the new contract to also result in a net increase in revenues of up to R$7.6 billion by the end of 2028.

"We are excited about the partnership with Vestas and the long-term growth prospects for the wind energy sector," says Alexandre Negrao, CEO of Aeris. According to Lazard's Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis and IRENA's Future of Wind (2019), the demand for wind energy is expected to increase by 20% in the coming years worldwide, doubling installed capacity by 2030.

Since 2015, the partnership between the companies was announced. During the period, Aeris delivered wind blades resulting in more than 8.5 gigawatts of power, for the domestic and export markets.

In addition to wind blades, Aeris has a specialized inspection and maintenance services division for the fleet of wind turbines, Aeris Service. The division, created in 2013 in Brazil and with a branch in the United States since 2018, provides services such as preventive and corrective maintenance, photographic inspections, painting, cleaning, and repairs of wind blades. One of its differentials is a proprietary Specialized Training Center.

About Aeris Energy

With factories strategically located in one of the best regions for wind power generation in the world, in Ceara State, Brazil, Aeris Energy is the leading manufacturer of wind turbine blades in Latin America, and one of the largest producers in the global market. Founded in 2010, the company was conceived by a group of engineers from the aeronautics sector, who envisioned the growth potential for wind energy in the Brazilian energy matrix and the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in the energy market.

The company employs more than 5,000 people at its administrative headquarters and two plants in the Industrial and Port Complex of Pecem, in the municipality of Caucaia, Ceara State. Its strategic location facilitates not only the receipt of inputs but also increases competitiveness in exports, which in 2022 accounted for about 7.4% of the company's net revenue. With a portfolio that includes large multinational wind turbine manufacturers, Aeris Energy operates under the built-to-spec concept – which serves the specific technical needs of clients, developing a state-of-the-art production process. Through the Aeris Service division, the company provides maintenance and repair services for all models of wind turbine blades and towers in Brazil and the United States.

To learn more, visit: https://www.aerisenergy.com.br/

