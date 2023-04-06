Aermetric Deploys Maintenance Software to Alaska Airlines

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospace and Defense startup Aermetric is deploying its maintenance software to leading commercial carrier Alaska Airlines.

"We're consistently looking at ways to enhance how we monitor and maintain our aircraft using data." said Jason Lai, Managing Director of Engineering for Alaska. "Adopting innovative technology to bolster operations is part of that journey. Aermetric built a truly standout platform that will help us continue to over-deliver on aircraft safety and reliability to do just that."

The Aermetric Maintenance Platform is a SaaS maintenance and logistics hub that enables near-real-time analytics and smart fleet management for enterprise assets. According to Aermetric, its proprietary technology increases aircraft availability while providing substantial savings from unplanned maintenance.

"We are on the edge of a digital transformation in aerospace" said Derek Waterman, Founder and CEO of Aermetric. "Forward-thinkers like Alaska see major value in turbocharging their reliability programs with the power of big data—we're excited to make that happen for them." Waterman added, "Alaska is a world class airline with a legacy of caring greatly about its guests, and that perfectly aligns with our vision to create value for everyone who flies."

About Aermetric

Aermetric is a venture-backed company whose mission is to keep the world from breaking down. In pursuit of that mission, Aermetric developed the Aermetric Maintenance Platform, which offers a host of products such as data fidelity, chronic event flagging, health monitoring, and advanced analytics, to streamline technical operations for aircraft and beyond. With over 4200 assets utilizing its software, Aermetric services every manufacturer of commercial and business jet as well as select US Air Force aircraft. The company has offices in San Diego and San Francisco. Learn more about Aermetric at www.aermetric.com or follow Aermetric on Linkedin.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

