aerMist Launches Extra Large Misting System for Commercial and Dry Climates

Family-owned business' 300A system caters to restaurants, pickleball facilities, and homeowners who live in the Southwest United States

PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures expected to soar this summer, finding innovative solutions to keep large commercial venues and spacious residential patios comfortable has become a necessity. To meet the need, high-pressure misting system company aerMist launches its newest cooling technology, the 300A misting system.

The aerMist 300A is designed to better tackle the dry climates in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The new system offers unparalleled cooling efficiency for restaurants, schools, outdoor venues like pickleball courts, and private homes in these arid environments. The cutting-edge technology of aerMist's systems redefine comfort and enhance the ambiance of any space, ensuring optimal conditions for both patrons and residents by lowering temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

Key features of aerMist's 300A high-pressure misting system include:

Ample Coverage : Engineered to cover expansive areas, each system provides cooling relief for up to 1,600 square feet.

: Engineered to cover expansive areas, each system provides cooling relief for up to 1,600 square feet. High-pressure Performance : The high-pressure misting technology of aerMist creates cool, dry air with fine water droplets that evaporate quickly without creating humidity or additional moisture. The larger motor of the 300A systems can easily keep up with the demands of triple-digit days.

: The high-pressure misting technology of aerMist creates cool, dry air with fine water droplets that evaporate quickly without creating humidity or additional moisture. The larger motor of the 300A systems can easily keep up with the demands of triple-digit days. Customizable Design : The sleek and discreet design of aerMist misters allows users to create the perfect cooling environment tailored to their specific needs without extra parts.

: The sleek and discreet design of aerMist misters allows users to create the perfect cooling environment tailored to their specific needs without extra parts. Durable Construction : Affordable luxury at its finest, aerMist's 300A is made of the highest quality materials and superior craftsmanship, guaranteeing reliability in harsh summer temperatures and backed by a 3-year pump warranty.

: Affordable luxury at its finest, aerMist's 300A is made of the highest quality materials and superior craftsmanship, guaranteeing reliability in harsh summer temperatures and backed by a 3-year pump warranty. User-friendly Technology: The proprietary aerMist app is easy to use and caters to diverse needs and preferences with a simple tap on a smartphone or tablet.

"There is a gap in the marketplace for bustling restaurants and homeowners seeking stronger systems to effectively combat the heat and dryness during the summer months," says aerMist co-founder Boris Medic. "Our 300A misting system enhances the solutions we developed with our other aerMist products and is specifically designed for those larger spaces and hotter climates to create a more enjoyable and comfortable atmosphere for everyone."

Since its launch in 2021 as a luxurious, yet affordable cooling solution, aerMist has developed a following. The family-owned business was founded when a Texas couple could not find a high-quality misting system with a user-friendly tech integration for their home's patio during the 2020 lockdowns. Explore aerMist's 300A model and other high-pressure misting systems on the company's website.

About aerMist

aerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly technology to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The Plano, Texas-based company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic when the couple couldn't find an affordable and effective cooling solution for their home's patio and outdoor kitchen. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that allows users to maximize their outdoor space. To learn more about aerMist, visit aerMist.com.

SOURCE aerMist