Aero Club of Southern California to Honor Eren Ozmen With the 45th Annual Howard Hughes Memorial Award

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aero Club of Southern California (ACSC) is proud to announce Eren Ozmen will be honored with the prestigious 45th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Award during its annual ceremonial event taking place on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at The California Club in Los Angeles.

Eren Ozmen, Chairwoman, Sierra Nevada Corporation. 2024 Howard Hughes Memorial Award Honoree

The Howard Hughes Memorial Award honors exceptional leaders who have advanced the fields of aviation or aerospace technology. Ozmen joins forty-four aviation and aerospace pioneers including last year's honoree Laurans 'Larry' Mendelson as well as Harrison Ford, General Chuck Yeager, Bob Hoover, Neil Armstrong, General Jimmy Doolittle, Jim Lovell, Marillyn Hewson, Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger and many others.

As Chairwoman, Eren has led Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) to become recognized as the Top Woman-Owned U.S. Aerospace & Defense Company. Ozmen has received many prestigious awards including being named among the Top 10 of "America's Most Successful Self-Made Women" and on the inaugural "50f Over 50" list by Forbes. She has received numerous industry awards including Aviation Week's Laureate Award, and recognitions by Women in Defense, NDIA and others.

Eren Ozmen, with her husband Fatih Ozmen, CEO, owns SNC, a global leader in transformative solutions that advance our national security. Eren is the business mastermind and Fatih the technological visionary behind all aspects of the company. Together, the Ozmens are the driving force behind SNC's remarkable journey from small high-tech startup to multi-billion-dollar leader in aerospace and defense.

Most recently, SNC was selected by the U.S. Air Force to design and deliver the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC), the mobile command center of the future trusted by the United States President, Secretary of Defense and other top leaders to ensure uninterrupted command, control and communication during national emergencies.

In addition to SNC, Eren and Fatih own a portfolio of technology companies focused on disruptive innovations that will have lasting impacts on humanity. Sierra Space is leading the evolution of new space technologies and space exploration, including the Dream Chaser® spaceplane which is set to launch for the International Space Station and bring back smooth runway landings. Deutsche Aircraft is accelerating the transition to green aviation with the D328eco® for a more sustainable future. Eren and Fatih also support a variety of causes including STEaM initiatives and medical research through the Ozmen Family Office.

"We are proud to honor Eren Ozmen with the prestigious Howard Hughes Memorial Award," states Patrick Carey, ACSC President. "Her exceptional accomplishments in aerospace and defense will have a lasting impact on humanity. Through her professional ventures and commitment to pay it forward, Eren exemplifies the spirit of the Howard Hughes Memorial Award."

Aero Club of Southern California is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to the advancement of Aviation and Aerospace led by volunteer officers and board members. ACSC membership is open to everyone with an interest in aviation and aerospace. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aeroclubsocal.org.

