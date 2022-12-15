Aero-engine coating market: Growth opportunities led by A&A Thermal Spray Coatings and Akzo Nobel NV - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aero-engine coating market size is forecasted to increase by USD 118.35 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the focus on engine safety and improving efficiency, the increased procurement of new aircraft, and the growing demand for military aircraft engines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aero-Engine Coating Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global aero-engine coating market as a part of the chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Argosy International Inc., BASF SE, BryCoat Inc., Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hohman Plating, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others), formulation (powder coatings, liquid coatings, and wired coatings), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Commercial aircraft:

The commercial aircraft segment grew gradually from USD 158.10 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The rise in disposable incomes and the growing global tourism have led to an increase in global air passenger traffic. Hence, airline operators across the world are inducting new-generation commercial aircraft to meet the demands of the increasing number of air passengers. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for aero-engine coating from the commercial aircraft segment.

What are the key data covered in aero-engine coating market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aero-engine coating market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the aero-engine coating market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aero-engine coating market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aero-engine coating market vendors

Aero-Engine Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 118.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Japan, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Argosy International Inc., BASF SE, BryCoat Inc., Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hohman Plating, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., Sequa Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., IHI Corp., and Zircotec Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 aero-engine coating market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on aero-engine coating market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Formulation

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

7.3 Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Powder coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Powder coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Liquid coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Liquid coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Liquid coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Liquid coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Liquid coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Wired coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Wired coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Wired coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Wired coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Wired coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

Exhibit 116: A&A Thermal Spray Coatings - Overview



Exhibit 117: A&A Thermal Spray Coatings - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: A&A Thermal Spray Coatings - Key offerings

12.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 119: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 122: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.5 APS Materials Inc.

Exhibit 124: APS Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: APS Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: APS Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Argosy International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Argosy International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Argosy International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Argosy International Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 BryCoat Inc.

Exhibit 135: BryCoat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: BryCoat Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: BryCoat Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 138: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 143: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 Hentzen Coatings Inc.

Exhibit 147: Hentzen Coatings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hentzen Coatings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Hentzen Coatings Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Indestructible Paint Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Indestructible Paint Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Indestructible Paint Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Indestructible Paint Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA

Exhibit 153: Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA - Overview



Exhibit 154: Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA - Key offerings

12.14 Linde Plc

Exhibit 156: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 159: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Linde Plc - Segment focus

12.15 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Exhibit 161: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Segment focus

12.16 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 165: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: PPG Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Sequa Corp.

Exhibit 170: Sequa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Sequa Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Sequa Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

