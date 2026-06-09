Aero Launches Direct Los Angeles-East Hampton Flights for Summer 2026

The route pairs Aero's Gulfstream IV-SP with a jetside BLADE transfer for effortless travel to the East End.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero, the private jet airline, today announced new summer flights between Los Angeles and East Hampton on a single ticket, debuting June 22, 2026. The new route features a flight on a Gulfstream IV-SP from Van Nuys (VNY) into the closest airport to New York city, then a jetside transfer with BLADE for the short final leg to East Hampton (HTO). Flights run Fridays out and Sundays back through August 30, 2026. Seats are $7,570 (VNY–HTO), available at Aero.com.

Aero, the private jet airline, to offer new summer flights between Los Angeles and East Hampton on a single ticket, debuting June 22, 2026

"Some trips look easy on a map and feel impossible in practice. Even New York to the Hamptons can take half a Friday in typical summer traffic. Add a coast-to-coast leg, and the weekend is over before it begins," said Ben Klein, CEO of Aero. "This is exactly what Aero is for: routes our guests want to fly, built to ensure the journey is as easy as it is luxurious."

Closing the Gap Between LA and the Hamptons

The trip from Los Angeles to the Hamptons has historically meant three options: a commercial flight plus a separately booked helicopter to the East End, hours of weekend LIE traffic, or a fully chartered private jet. Aero's new summer route replaces all three.

A single booking on Aero.com. Guests can book flights between Los Angeles—East Hampton directly, alongside Aero's existing transcontinental route to NYC. Pricing is $7,570 per seat for the full VNY–HTO itinerary.

Guests can book flights between Los Angeles—East Hampton directly, alongside Aero's existing transcontinental route to NYC. Pricing is $7,570 per seat for the full VNY–HTO itinerary. No LAX. No JFK. Aero departs Van Nuys (VNY) and arrives at the closest airport to New York City. Guests check in 20 minutes before takeoff at private lounges, with no long security lines or crowded gate areas.

Aero departs Van Nuys (VNY) and arrives at the closest airport to New York City. Guests check in 20 minutes before takeoff at private lounges, with no long security lines or crowded gate areas. A discreet travel experience. The Gulfstream IV-SP cabin is discreet by design — a different way to fly altogether, once reserved for full charters and now sold by the seat. On board: a top-shelf open bar, fresh fare from Erewhon, Sadelle's, and Parm, Starlink Wi-Fi, and spa-like amenities, all included.

The Gulfstream IV-SP cabin is discreet by design — a different way to fly altogether, once reserved for full charters and now sold by the seat. On board: a top-shelf open bar, fresh fare from Erewhon, Sadelle's, and Parm, Starlink Wi-Fi, and spa-like amenities, all included. A jetside transfer in New York. On arrival in New York, BLADE is staged just steps from the Aero jet. Guests are whisked to a turboprop aircraft for the final leg of the trip. No walking to another terminal, and no 4 hour car ride to the Hamptons.

On arrival in New York, BLADE is staged just steps from the Aero jet. Guests are whisked to a turboprop aircraft for the final leg of the trip. No walking to another terminal, and no 4 hour car ride to the Hamptons. Bring Your Whole Family. Dogs are welcome in the cabin, regardless of size. The Aero hospitality extends to them: fresh water, treats, and a crew that's genuinely glad they're aboard.

Dogs are welcome in the cabin, regardless of size. The Aero hospitality extends to them: fresh water, treats, and a crew that's genuinely glad they're aboard. Room for actual luggage. This itinerary accommodates one large and one small checked bag per guest, checked once at Van Nuys and ready on arrival in East Hampton.

Summer Schedule (June 22 – August 30, 2026)

Day Itinerary Friday (outbound) VNY 8:30 AM → HTO 4:50 PM Sunday (return) HTO 2:00 PM → VNY 5:50 PM

All times local. Pricing: $7,570 per seat (VNY–HTO).

MEDIA ASSETS

Images of Aero can be downloaded here.

*Courtesy of Aero

About Aero

Aero effortlessly merges the worlds of hospitality, design, and travel, delivering a private jet experience at a fraction of the cost. Guests arrive only 20 minutes before take-off, bypassing crowded airports, to a private FBO lounge with champagne and light, local refreshments and bites. At cruising altitude, Aero offers an exceptional in-flight experience including culinary programming from Erewhon, Spago, Parm, Sadelle's, and Flora Farms, an open bar with top-shelf spirits and Veuve Clicquot champagne, a curated selection of wellness amenities, and Starlink Wi-Fi, all complimentary as part of the flight. Designed with comfort and style in mind, their unique black jets accommodate just a handful of guests on each flight ensuring maximum personal space—and enough room for dogs of any size. Luggage is returned within minutes of landing and Aero's dedicated customs agents make passport control quick and efficient when traveling internationally. Whether flying for business or pleasure, Aero represents the epitome of effortless travel, providing its customers with an efficient and opulent way of getting to their destination. Aero also offers a 24/7 Concierge team available via phone, text, web chat, or email to assist with itineraries, cancellations, changes, or requests within minutes. Guests can book a ticket on Aero's website at Aero.com.

SOURCE Aero