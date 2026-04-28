Aero Continues East Coast Expansion with Miami Flights Debuting in Fall 2026

This next chapter of growth is fueled by the addition of Gulfstream IV-SP aircraft to their fleet

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Aero celebrates its fifth anniversary, the private jet airline continues to build on its East Coast expansion with two new nonstop routes connecting Miami (OPF) to Los Angeles (VNY) and Aspen (ASE). Flights between Miami and Los Angeles begin November 19, 2026. Flights between Miami and Aspen begin December 17, 2026.

Aero's Continued Growth + Market Expansion

As Aero celebrates its fifth anniversary, the private jet airline continues to build on its East Coast expansion with two new nonstop routes connecting Miami (OPF) to Los Angeles (VNY) and Aspen (ASE).

As demand among affluent, time-conscious travelers grew, Aero planned accordingly and strategically expanded its fleet to meet consumer needs. In 2025, Aero began to add Gulfstream IV jets to service routes from Los Angeles to New York and Los Angeles to Maui, becoming the only book-by-the-seat private jet service for these long-haul routes. The expansion of its fleet also prepared Aero for the upcoming launch of Miami.

Heading into its fifth anniversary, Aero is accelerating growth—doubling its fleet and adding more Gulfstream IV jets in 2026—while continuing to raise the bar with enhanced bi-coastal offerings, including:

High-end lounges at FBO terminals in both Miami and New York, mirroring the luxury experience at the flagship Van Nuys lounge.

at FBO terminals in both Miami and New York, mirroring the luxury experience at the flagship Van Nuys lounge. Expanded LA <> New York flight frequency , increasing to 3x round-trip flights per week beginning in June 2026.

, increasing to 3x round-trip flights per week beginning in June 2026. Aspen Hub: With three routes from Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, Aero offers travelers to Aspen an unmatched level of convenience and luxury. For those seeking direct service to Aspen, Aero uniquely provides the only nonstop flights from New York and Miami, filling a crucial gap in the market and making it the airline of choice for Aspen-bound travelers.

With three routes from Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, Aero offers travelers to Aspen an unmatched level of convenience and luxury. For those seeking direct service to Aspen, Aero uniquely provides the only nonstop flights from New York and Miami, filling a crucial gap in the market and making it the airline of choice for Aspen-bound travelers. Continued route expansion: While Aero has kicked off 2026 with a flurry of news, the brand is not yet done. Expect another east coast route launch to be announced in summer 2026.

Leader in The Era of Semi-Private Travel

As book-by-the-seat private travel continues to grow, Aero leads the market with best-in-class safety procedures, exceptional in-flight experience, and continued commitment to seamless, luxurious travel. Aero's pilots are specifically trained on flying into and out of the Aspen Airport, a safeguard that differentiates Aero from others.

Aero is also IS-BAO and Argus Platinum rated, securing its place in the top-ranks of private aviation as only 5% of private aviation companies hold these certifications.

About Aero

Aero effortlessly merges the worlds of hospitality, design, and travel, delivering a private jet experience at a fraction of the cost. Guests arrive only 20 minutes before take-off, bypassing crowded airports, to a private lounge with champagne and light, local refreshments and bites. At cruising altitude, Aero offers an exceptional in-flight experience including culinary programming from Erewhon, Spago, Parm, Sadelle's, and Flora Farms, an open bar with top-shelf spirits and Veuve Clicquot champagne, a curated selection of wellness amenities, and Starlink Wi-Fi – all complimentary as part of the flight. Designed with comfort and style in mind, their unique black jets accommodate just a handful of guests on each flight ensuring maximum personal space – and enough room for dogs of any size. Luggage is returned within minutes of landing and Aero's dedicated customs agents make passport control quick and efficient when traveling internationally. Whether flying for business or pleasure, Aero represents the epitome of effortless travel, providing its customers with an efficient and opulent way of getting to their destination. Aero also offers a 24/7 concierge team available via phone, text, web chat, or email to assist with itineraries, cancellations, changes, or requests within minutes. Guests can book a ticket on Aero's website: www.aero.com.

SOURCE Aero