Aero Launches Semi-Private Flights to Special Events in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero , the book-by-the-seat jet service, has launched a curated collection of semi-private flights to the world's most in-demand cultural, sporting, and music events—allowing travelers to book on private-jet-style flights to moments like Super Bowl LX, Formula One race weekends, and Art Basel.

To begin the trip planning process, guests and travel advisors can view a dedicated webpage with flights to Aero's list of the year's most iconic events and defining moments. Guests are taken care of their entire journey thanks to Aero's 24/7 Concierge, who manages the full journey experience, from coordinating ground transportation to adjusting itineraries in real time—ensuring guests can focus entirely on the event itself.

Ben Klein, CEO of Aero, explains, "Many of our guests attend high-profile annual events, like the US Open, Art Basel, and Formula One race weekends. We've done these trips as one-offs for a few years, and the demand keeps growing. Now, we're offering a curated collection of flights to the most popular events on the annual circuit. Guests can simply book a seat online, which is perfect for smaller groups."

The first event on the list is Super Bowl LX on February 8th. Flights will operate between private terminals in Los Angeles and New York City to a private terminal at San José Mineta International Airport just five miles from Levi Stadium. One-way ticket prices start at USD $1,875 from Los Angeles and USD $6,456 from New York.

A Thoughtfully Designed Travel Experience

High-profile events require travel solutions that are discreet yet refined as the occasion itself. Guests attending favorite annual events or landing at new gatherings for the first time can take comfort in intimate private terminals and freshly prepared meals from notable names like Erewhon. Curbside check-in is available up to 20 minutes before every flight, and luggage is returned within minutes upon landing. Select itineraries will feature tailored in-flight experiences, including curated playlists, specialty menus, and event-related amenities.

Aero will utilize its three distinct jet types for this program: long-range Gulfstream IV-SP and Legacy 600 business jets and custom-designed ERJ-135 aircrafts.

Guests will be able to book scheduled semi-private flights by the seat on Aero.com , or those looking to reserve their own jet can opt into Aero's private charter services.

About Aero

Aero is an ultra-premium airline that effortlessly merges the worlds of hospitality, design, and travel, delivering a private jet experience at a fraction of the cost. Travel begins at private airport lounges with no lines or crowds. Once aboard the sleek black jets, endless complimentary amenities await including an elevated dining experience, top-shelf open bar, and Starlink Wi-Fi. Guests can book a ticket on Aero's website: www.aero.com

