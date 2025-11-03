Aero Products Company Announces Acquisition of Third Stone Inc., Expanding Capabilities in Aerospace Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles, CA based Aero Products Company, a leading aerospace manufacturer specializing in build-to-print aerospace and defense components, today announced the acquisition of Third Stone Inc., a fellow aerospace manufacturer known for its innovative fabric and materials capabilities and sewing capabilities. The acquisition took place in October 2025.

The acquisition strengthens Aero Products Company's position as a comprehensive supplier to the global aerospace and defense sectors. By combining the expertise, resources, and customer bases of both organizations, Aero Products Company aims to accelerate innovation, increase production capacity, and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy," said Mitchell Grant, co-owner of Aero Products Company. "Third Stone Inc. has built an exceptional reputation for quality and innovation, and bringing our teams together will allow us to better serve our customers and pursue new opportunities across the aerospace industry."

Under the terms of the agreement, Third Stone Inc. will operate as a division of Aero Products Company. The integration process is expected to take place over the coming months, ensuring continuity for existing customers and suppliers.

Will Johnson, co-owner, added, "Joining these two businesses allows us to expand our reach and leverage shared technologies to develop even more broader aerospace solutions. We're excited to be part of an organization that shares our commitment to quality, performance, and innovation."

The combined company will offer an expanded range of manufacturing services, including precision machining, composites fabrication, plastics, rubbers, and sewn assemblies for both commercial and defense aerospace programs.

About Aero Products Company

Founded in 1973, Aero Products Company is a premier aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company provides high-quality components and systems to major OEMs, Governments, and Tier 1 suppliers across the aerospace and defense industries.

About Third Stone Inc.

Third Stone Inc. is an aerospace manufacturing firm specializing in advanced sewn and complex fabric assemblies since 1995. Based in San Diego, CA, the company serves commercial, space, and defense customers with cutting-edge engineering solutions.

SOURCE Aero Products Company