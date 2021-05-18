Aero Structure Equipment Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with Ascent Aerospace LLC and Broetje-Automation GmbH|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The aerostructure equipment market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Aero Structure Equipment Market Participants:

Ascent Aerospace LLC

Ascent Aerospace LLC offers aerostructure equipment from wing components and fuselage structures to final assembly lines.

Broetje-Automation GmbH

Broetje-Automation GmbH offers aerostructure equipment for automated assembly with fastening machines such as Power RACe, MPAC, and other machines.

Electroimpact Inc.

Electroimpact Inc. offers aerostructure equipment such as the E7000 Fuselage Riveting Machine, C-Frame Drill Rivet Machine, and other machines.

Aero Structure Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The aerostructure equipment market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Automated production system

Fastening Systems



Composite Systems

The aerostructure equipment market is driven by the implementation of composite materials. In addition, the higher production volume due to automation is expected to trigger the aerostructure equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

