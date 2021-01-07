Aero Wireless Group Welcomes John Kearney as Chief Commercial Officer

During his career, Kearney has held commercial leadership positions in the wireless industry. He joins the Aero Wireless Group from Intrado, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Carrier Services as part of the company's Life and Safety Division. Previously, John served as Vice President of Operations for Intrado's Mobility Division and held several roles in the Telecom industry.

"We are excited to welcome John to the Aero Wireless Group. John's experience in growing revenue and managing strategic relationships in the telecom industry will be crucial as we continue to scale. His experience will enable us to better serve our valued customers and strategic partners in providing wireless infrastructure needed to connect communities," said Jim Lockwood, CEO of Aero Wireless Group.

"I am extremely excited to join the Aero Wireless Group and help further its mission of connecting people and communities with smart infrastructure to improve public safety and quality of life," said Kearney. "The company is the leader in developing innovative solutions in this market, consistently delivering on its commitment to customers and strategic partners with a limitless potential for future growth."

About Aero Wireless Group

Aero Wireless Group is a leading innovator of smart infrastructure solutions for over 20 years. The group enables wireless operators, utilities and technology providers to expedite wireless deployments in communities and major cities. To learn more about the Aero Wireless Group companies' innovative solutions, visit www.aerowirelessgroup.com.

