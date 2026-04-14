Aerobiotix Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation for Room Environment Infection Prevention Products with Premier, Inc.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerobiotix USA, LLC has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough Designation for Room Environment Infection Prevention Products with Premier, Inc. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies. Effective March 16, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Illuvia Sense continuous air disinfection system.

"We are proud to partner with Premier to offer health care providers a smart, scalable solution to one of the most overlooked sources of contamination: the air," said Michael Schmitz, President of Aerobiotix. "The Illuvia Sense system is helping hospitals reduce airborne risks that contribute to surgical site infections (SSIs) and other preventable complications affecting patients and caregivers."

Illuvia Sense uses high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI), and integrated particle sensing to capture and inactivate airborne contaminants continuously. The system is designed to complement existing HVAC infrastructure and provide real-time monitoring of procedural air quality. Multiple independent, peer-reviewed clinical studies have validated the Aerobiotix system to reduce SSIs and airborne contamination.

To learn more, visit aerobiotix.com/illuviasense/

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Aerobiotix USA, LLC

Aerobiotix is a leading innovator in healthcare technology focused on improving environmental safety in medical settings. The company specializes in advanced air decontamination devices that integrate engineering and evidence-based solutions to reduce infection risks and enhance safety. Its primary product, Illuvia Sense, reduces airborne contaminants, lowering the incidence of surgical site infections and improving operating room air quality. By combining advanced filtration, ultraviolet germicidal technology and continuous monitoring through smart sensing capabilities, Aerobiotix supports health care facilities in maintaining safer environments for patients and staff.

Illuvia® Sense is a registered trademark of Aerobiotix USA, LLC.

Contact:

Maria K. Revels

Manager, Sales and Marketing Operations

Aerobiotix USA, LLC

(888) 978-7087, ext. 110

[email protected]

aerobiotix.com

SOURCE Aerobiotix USA, LLC