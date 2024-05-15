Aerobiotix Supports Updates to AORN's Sterile Technique Guidelines

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerobiotix, LLC, a leader in medical air decontamination technology, supports the recent updates to the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Sterile Technique Guidelines. Effective April 18, 2024, these changes emphasize the importance of managing air quality in surgical environments to reduce the risk of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs).

Illuvia Sense is known for significantly reducing airborne contaminants without interrupting hospital workflows and aligns with the new AORN guidelines. Illuvia Sense is an FDA-registered Class II medical device from Aerobiotix.

Paul Ciovacco, Vice President of Sales for Aerobiotix, says Aerobiotix is committed to helping healthcare facilities meet these new guidelines: "The latest recommendations from AORN reinforce the essential role of advanced air decontamination systems in today's operating rooms. Aerobiotix is dedicated to providing technologies like the Illuvia Sense, which meet and exceed these new standards, ensuring safer surgical environments for patients and healthcare professionals."

Illuvia Sense, an FDA-registered Class II medical device from Aerobiotix, is known for significantly reducing airborne contaminants without interrupting hospital workflows. This system aligns with the new AORN guidelines, which recommend implementing air quality management strategies in environments where surgical and other invasive procedures are performed.

In conjunction with these guideline updates, Aerobiotix is excited to host a Continuing Education (CE) event, "Mastering Modern Sterile Techniques: A Deep Dive into the New AORN Guidelines." Led by Dr. Hudson Garrett, this webinar is scheduled for May 23, 2024, from 1-2 p.m. (EDT) and will provide attendees with 1.0 hours of CE credits. Dr. Garrett will discuss the significant changes in the guidelines and offer insights on how healthcare professionals can apply these updates in various clinical settings.

Dr. Garrett shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "Continuing programs such as this represent the perfect opportunity for healthcare professionals to apply the evidence-based recommendations from AORN so that every patient and healthcare team member can benefit from their clinical benefit. The time to improve healthcare safety is now, and together, we can raise the bar for healthcare air quality."

Healthcare professionals, including registered nurses, infection preventionists, and risk managers, are encouraged to register for the webinar to enhance their understanding of the new guidelines and learn about comprehensive air quality management programs.

For more information or to register, please visit: https://aerobiotix.com/education/

About Aerobiotix, LLC

Aerobiotix, LLC, specializes in air decontamination for medical settings. Our evidence-based solutions, such as Illuvia Sense, enhance environmental safety and reduce infection risks, improving healthcare facilities' outcomes worldwide.

Contact:

Paul Ciovacco

Vice President of Sales

Aerobiotix, LLC

888-978-7087

[email protected]

www.Aerobiotix.com

SOURCE Aerobiotix, LLC