Aerobotix Introduces Automated Hypersonic Missile Production Line

Due to the hypersonic nature of the missile, both thermal protection and aerodynamic consistency are paramount. The process starts with an automated Shape Fidelity Scanner which records each component's as-built dimensions. This data is then used to generate a custom path to scuff sand each component for optimal coating adhesion. An explosion-proof paint robot then applies dozens of layers of MINTEQ's FIREX RX-2390 ablative coating. To make sure the coating is within tolerance, the robot utilizes a non-contact measuring tool to record the wet coating thickness.

"Our robotic process allows us a tolerance of one mil or one thousandth of an inch," Kent Pfeifer, Process Engineering Manager said. "To put that in perspective, we can essentially spray half the thickness of a sheet of paper consistently across an entire missile. Repeated over dozens of layers, we can achieve a level of accuracy that is physical impossible with the traditional method of spraying by hand."

Aerobotix is dedicated to pursuing quality through automation and continual improvement. Let us help you implement automation to protect your workforce, schedule, budget, and market share. Contact us for more details.

About Aerobotix:

Aerobotix, Inc. (now merged with Shape Fidelity), is an innovative leader in turnkey FANUC robotics solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, we specialize in the creation of cutting-edge automated robotic solutions for high-value, high-precision components, aircraft, and vehicles. Aerobotix has over 130 robotic systems installed in the US and abroad providing exceptional results and savings for our clients.

125 Jetplex Circle Madison, AL 35758 | (256) 772-9035 | Aerobotix.net | LinkedIn: Aerobotix

CONTACT

Haley Baron

Aerobotix Marketing Coordinator

256-772-9035

[email protected]

SOURCE Aerobotix

Related Links

https://www.aerobotix.net

