Aerobotix Passes 100 Robot Milestone

"The use of robots has drastically reduced the time and cost needed to complete these tasks and creates an ergonomically-friendly and less hazardous work environment. In fact, one of the main goals of Aerobotix is to ensure safer work conditions for our customers," said Keith Pfeifer, Engineering Manager.

Aerobotix will continue to work closely with the aerospace and defense industry to provide technically low risk and affordable robotic solutions.

For more information or to start customizing your robotic solution for aerospace or defense purposes, contact Aerobotix at info@aerobotix.net.

About Aerobotix

Aerobotix is a small business located in Madison, Alabama. Aerobotix's focus is on designing and integrating turn-key robotic sanding and painting systems and on providing quality robotic inspection tools and methods. These robotic systems are used almost exclusively in, but are not limited to, the aerospace and defense industries.

