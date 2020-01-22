Aerobridge Market Revenue to Surpass USD 8.5 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Aerobridge Market by Wall Structure (Steel, Glass), Elevation System (Hydraulic, Electromechanical), Movement (Fixed, Movable), Tunnel Sections (Two, Three), Product Type (Apron Drive, Noseloader, T-Bridge, Commuter Bridge), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market value of aerobridge will reach $8.5 billion by 2025. Favorable trends associated with airport passenger traffic growth will augment product sales during the forecast timespan.

A positive outlook for the global aviation industry will propel the aerobridge market demand within the forecast time period. Changing lifestyle standards and increasing disposable income levels have led to the increased air travel demand for business and travel purposes. Additionally, prices of air travel are experiencing a downward trend owing to a high degree of competition within the aerospace industry. This price fall has benefited passengers leading to a rise in passenger traffic.

Financial viability is one of the major concerns that can act as a major hurdle in the growth of the industry. Regional airports generally refrain from installing and maintaining aerobridges owing to requirement of significant capital investment. Moreover, low-cost airlines prefer step ladders and ferry buses due to shorter turnaround times and better on-time performances. It helps airlines to keep ticket fares as low as possible.

Steel walled aerobridges will cross USD 3.5 billion by 2025. These aerobridges are used by many advertising agencies for brand promotions. They act as an important element of outdoor advertising and provide the opportunity to efficiently convey the brand message to thousands of passengers every day.

The noseloader segment will cross 1,500 units by the end of the forecast period. In noseloader aerobridges, the tunnel moves around two axes, vertical and horizontal. Europe will clutch a significant share in the aerobridge market between the projected time period due to new airport construction projects.

Aerobridge market is highly consolidated as very few product manufacturers are present in the market. Some of the product manufacturers are CIMC-TianDa, ADELTE – The Boarding Company, Thyssenkrupp, PT Bukaka Teknsik Utama Tbk, ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., FMT Sweden AB and JBT Corporation.

These product manufacturers are incorporating innovation, technological progressions and product expertise to provide high-quality aerobridges to customers. These manufacturers have adopted an integrated approach to meet the product and service demands of customers. Such strategies will help manufacturers to create a strong foothold in the market and achieve profitability.

Some major findings of the aerobridge market report include:

Ø Glass walled aerobridges will gain huge customer acceptance over its counterpart due to aesthetic appeal.

Ø Movable aerobridges are expected to have the upper hand in industry growth over the next few years.

Ø Two tunnel aerobridges will grow at steady pace within the forecast period.

Ø Asia Pacific has a prominent future in the aerobridge market owing to rising passenger traffic and proposed airport & associated infrastructure development projects.

