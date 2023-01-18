AEROCOR Completes 150th Eclipse 500 Pilot Training Event

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR, the leading provider of Eclipse Flight Training, is proud to announce that it has surpassed its performance predictions for the second year in a row. "Based on the program's growth by Q4 of 2020, we projected the completion of three Eclipse training events per month moving forward" says Jens Personius, Manager of AEROCOR's Eclipse training program. "Over the last two years, we have averaged a successful completion rate of 4 training events per month" stated Jens. In 2022, AEROCOR celebrated the successful completion of its 50th initial type rating and 100th Eclipse recurrent training event. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the company and demonstrates their commitment to providing exceptional customer service and quality training programs.

AEROCOR plans to continue expanding its operations by increasing its training staff and introducing updated training materials. With their continued success, AEROCOR is looking forward to becoming an even more integral part of the Eclipse community and light jet space in the years ahead.

To learn more about AEROCOR training, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, [email protected] , or visit www.AEROCOR.com

