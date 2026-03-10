AEROCOR Expands Sales Team with Addition of Riata Ready as Embraer Phenom Sales Specialist

HENDERSON, Nev., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR, LLC, a leading aircraft brokerage and market intelligence firm specializing in light jets, announced that Riata has joined the company's sales team. She will focus on Embraer Phenom aircraft, strengthening AEROCOR's ability to serve owners and buyers in one of the most active segments of the light jet market.

AEROCOR combines detailed market data with real-world operational insight to help a wide range of clients—from corporate flight departments to individual owner-operators—navigate aircraft acquisitions and sales with greater clarity.

AEROCOR Aircraft Sales Specialist Riata Ready

"Riata brings a unique combination of operational experience, technical knowledge, and passion for aviation," said Gavin Woodman, Co-Founder of AEROCOR. "That perspective helps us better support both experienced operators and first-time jet owners."

Riata began her aviation career in the U.S. Navy as an enlisted aircraft mechanic working on F/A-18 fighter jets before later deploying aboard the USS Ronald Reagan. While attached to HSM-77, she served as a plane captain and supervised flight deck operations for H-60 helicopters.

After leaving the military, she transitioned into civilian aviation, earning her CFII and MEI certificates while completing a Bachelor's degree. She later gained experience flying in Part 135 operations, including cargo and drone chase missions.

Riata is also active in aviation education and mentorship, supporting female pilots through The Ninety-Nines, Inc.

"Joining AEROCOR is an exciting opportunity to combine my operational background with a data-driven approach to aircraft sales," said Ready. "The Phenom market continues to evolve, and I look forward to helping owners and buyers navigate it."

Outside of work, Riata enjoys flying taildraggers in the backcountry and exploring the wilderness on horseback.

About AEROCOR

AEROCOR, LLC is an aircraft brokerage and advisory firm focused on the light jet market, combining market data, operational expertise, and transaction experience to help owners and buyers make better aircraft decisions.

For more information, visit www.AEROCOR.com.

Contact:

Jens Personius

7472006006

[email protected]

SOURCE AEROCOR, LLC