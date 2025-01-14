AEROCOR Launches Type Rating Training Program for Beechcraft Premier I/IA Aircraft

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR is proud to announce the addition of the Beechcraft model 390 Premier I/IA to its offerings of in aircraft pilot training. Initial classes will be held for initial type ratings and the company plans to add recurrent training in the near future.

This new program will meet the growing need for training options and instructor availability in the Premier space by providing a fully customized and flexible training experience tailored to the unique needs of each student.

"The release of this program is a game-changer for the Premier community," said Jens Personius, AEROCOR's Training Manager. "By providing in-aircraft training, we're delivering an experience that is not only personalized but also more practical, helping students gain real-world proficiency that's invaluable for safe and effective operation of Premier aircraft."

The new program is designed with student convenience and efficiency in mind, featuring seamless online scheduling and industry leading instructor availability. These features allow prospective students to begin their in-aircraft training on a shorter time horizon than competing programs, making it easier than ever for pilots to achieve their type rating. Additionally, AEROCOR's competitive pricing ensures that this premium training experience remains accessible.

"At AEROCOR, we're passionate about supporting the Premier community with innovative products and services," added Personius. "This new training program reflects our commitment to providing high-quality solutions that meet the needs of pilots and aircraft owners alike. We're thrilled to expand our offerings and help elevate the Premier ownership experience."

As a leader in the aerospace industry, AEROCOR continues to prioritize the development of tailored solutions that empower pilots and enhance operational safety. The launch of this new type rating flight training program reinforces AEROCOR's dedication to supporting the Beechcraft Premier I/IA community with services that combine flexibility, accessibility, and value.

For more information or to schedule your training, contact AEROCOR 747.777.9505, [email protected] , or visit www.AEROCOR.com .

About AEROCOR:

AEROCOR is a leading provider of aircraft sales, brokerage, and training solutions, specializing in empowering aircraft owners and operators with innovative, high-quality services. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and industry expertise, AEROCOR is committed to advancing aviation safety and efficiency.

SOURCE AEROCOR