AEROCOR Surpasses 350 Aircraft Transactions While Expanding Integrated Training Model

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR announced today that it has completed more than 350 aircraft transactions, representing over $500 million in sales, while expanding its integrated brokerage and in-aircraft training model aimed at reducing risk and improving predictability for aircraft owners.

The firm completed 33 transactions in the past year alone and has transacted more than 50 aircraft models, ranging from helicopters to ultra-long-range jets. AEROCOR's buyer and seller network spans 11 countries across five continents.

"What separates predictability from optimism is operational understanding," said Gavin Woodman, co-founder of AEROCOR. "Because we understand how aircraft are actually flown, trained in, and insured, we can reduce surprises and execute transactions that hold up in real-world conditions."

That operational focus extends beyond transactions. Over the past eight years, AEROCOR has delivered more than 400 in-aircraft training events with a 100 percent safety record across Eclipse 500 and Beechcraft Premier platforms. In the past year, 70 pilots completed training designed around real-world missions and ownership scenarios.

Unlike simulator-only programs, AEROCOR's training places pilots in the aircraft they operate, allowing them to practice decision-making under realistic conditions. The company says this approach helps reduce operational errors, limit downtime, and preserve asset value throughout the ownership lifecycle.

By combining brokerage execution with in-aircraft pilot training, AEROCOR aims to deliver cleaner transactions, safer operations, and more predictable long-term ownership outcomes.

For more information, visit www.AEROCOR.com or contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505 or [email protected].

