AEROCOR Unveils Aircraft Management Solutions™, with Garrett Woodman Appointed As Leader

AEROCOR

08 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft sales and training firm AEROCOR announces the launch of Aircraft Management Solutions LLC (AMS), and the appointment of Garrett Woodman as the new division's leader. AMS is a turbine aircraft management service aimed at working with the firm's aircraft acquisition clients.

Aircraft Management Solutions by AEROCOR
Founded in 2017, AEROCOR has utilized its data based approach to become a global leader in light turbine aircraft sales. The company has since expanded its portfolio to include training and flight data analysis. With the addition of aircraft management, the company becomes a full service aviation company with offerings supporting owners at all phases of the aircraft ownership cycle.

As President of AMS, Woodman will be tasked with developing the division's long term business strategy as well as manage day to day operations. Garrett is a graduate of Embry Riddle University, holds an Airline Transport Pilot certificate with eight type ratings, and has experience as a pilot for a large global airline and as the head of an established international flight department.

The company already has its first two mid cabin aircraft under management, a Citation Sovereign and Hawker 800A. Both aircraft were acquired under AEROCOR's acquisition program and have undergone full modernizations prior to their entry into service.

"We are very excited to launch this new service," says Garrett adding, "Having a management product will allow us to deliver the type of product that buyers have grown to expect from the AEROCOR brand and provide a seamless experience throughout the aircraft ownership life cycle." Garrett says that the company will utilize the same data based approach in their management product that AEROCOR has refined in the aircraft sales market, similar to how airlines manage safety and operational costs.

The company says they will be expanding their portfolio further with anticipation of further announcements in 2024.

To learn more about Aircraft Management Solutions, visit AEROCOR.com/AMS or email [email protected] or call 747-777-9505.

