AEROCOR Unveils Second Beechcraft Premier Fleet Update, Pioneering Insights Based on Comprehensive Survey Data

News provided by

AEROCOR

30 Aug, 2023, 08:21 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR, a leading aircraft brokerage in the Very Light Jet space, announces the release of its 2023 Beechcraft Premier I/IA Fleet Update. Utilizing survey data collected from the Premier owner group in the Summer of 2023, this exclusive report builds upon the company's first of its kind 2021 Premier Fleet Update while incorporating fresh insights from current aircraft owners, pilots, and aircraft managers.

The comprehensive survey was met with enthusiastic participation from the Premier owner group, sparking a thorough exploration of pertinent topics. Respondents supplied data on various key value points, including avionics and engine program status, aircraft utilization patterns, factory options, relevant upgrades, and shared invaluable personal feedback on their Premier aircraft.

Gavin Woodman, Co-Founder and President of AEROCOR, underlined the significance of the survey in aiding informed decision-making. "Fleet data is a cornerstone for both buyers and sellers in the aviation industry," Woodman stated. "It provides a robust foundation for making well-informed decisions, equipping operators and market participants with the insights to evaluate relevant Premier upgrades and aircraft values."

This initiative is a direct outcome of AEROCOR's ongoing commitment to empowering Premier owners with relevant and timely information. "Building upon the success of the Premier Buyer's Guide, New Owner's Guide and Premier Market Updates, this Fleet Update is just one piece of our exclusive Premier asset library which provides invaluable data to the Premier community." Woodman said, expressing his excitement over continuing to enrich the Premier owner group's resources. "We are dedicated to providing the Premier owner group with the tools they need to thrive" concluded Woodman.

To request a copy of the fleet update or learn more about AEROCOR's exclusive Premier resources, email [email protected] or call 747-777-9505.

AEROCOR LLC is a full-service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage, acquisition, and training services to owners of light turbine aircraft. AEROCOR has been the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions since 2017, transacting on more aircraft in the VLJ segment than any other independent sales organization. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community; utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind. AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data."  

SOURCE AEROCOR

Also from this source

AEROCOR Increases Training Staff to Support Eclipse 500 Type Rating Program

AEROCOR Releases Second Edition of Beechcraft Premier Buyer's Guide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.