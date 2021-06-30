Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market in the Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry to grow by USD 1.08 billion|Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the aeroderivative gas turbine market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The aeroderivative gas turbine market in the heavy electrical equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market in the Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aeroderivative gas turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aeroderivative gas turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aeroderivative gas turbine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aeroderivative gas turbine market vendors

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market in the Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aeroderivative gas turbine market. Baker Hughes Co., General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Siemens AG, VBR Turbine Partners BV, Vericor Power Systems, and Wartsila Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Trends

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emerging regulations on carbon emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market growth during the next few years. However, the inherent challenges of handling natural gas may threaten the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

