AeroDynamic Advisory Announces Addition of Geoff Murray to Senior Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroDynamic Advisory, a leading boutique consulting firm focused on the global aerospace industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Geoff Murray as a Partner & Senior Advisor.

Geoff brings over three decades of aerospace industry experience, beginning his career as a Flight Test Engineer at Boeing, followed by senior roles at A.T. Kearney, Macquarie Group, and Oliver Wyman. He is a recognized expert in several aviation and aerospace domains including flight operations, pilot training, aftermarket services, supply chain, and aviation software, and has authored several articles on these subjects providing thoughtful insights and outlooks. In addition, Geoff is an Assistant Professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a pilot for a US airline.

"I'm thrilled to have Geoff join the team and I'm excited to further complement our collective aerospace expertise," said Dr. Kevin Michaels, Managing Director at AeroDynamic Advisory. "Moreover, just like the other senior leaders at AeroDynamic, Geoff will be personally invested in the firm's success and I'm confident his innovative, collaborative, and client-first approach will align well with our existing team."

