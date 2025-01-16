AEROFARMS® CEO MOLLY MONTGOMERY TO ATTEND WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ANNUAL MEETING IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND AS PART OF THE SELECT INNOVATORS COMMUNITY

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Montgomery, Executive Chair and CEO of AeroFarms, the leading supplier of microgreens to the U.S. retail market and a Certified B Corporation, has been invited to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Montgomery will attend the event from January 20-24 with a view to discussing the urgency of providing nutritious food sources to populations around the globe while preserving natural resources.

Davos brings together leaders to tackle global challenges and accelerate progress on shared initiatives. The theme of this year's annual meeting is "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age." As the conference encourages global cooperation, Montgomery is prepared to share how vertical farming can enable highly nutritious microgreens to be grown in a climate-agnostic environment that uses less land and water, making fresh food more accessible worldwide. Montgomery will be speaking on this topic at Insights over Lunch: Building the Next Big Thing, moderated by Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan, on January 23. She will also be attending various sessions and bilateral meetings on the topic.

"With 17 million people dying each year from malnutrition, the world needs a way to provide access to foods that are rich in vitamins and phytonutrients,"4 said Molly Montgomery. "AeroFarms offers a patented, climate-agnostic vertical farming solution to grow highly nutritious microgreens in a variety of geographies. We have demonstrated a viable economic model for growing microgreens at scale at our fully commercialized farm in Danville, Virginia, and are in the process of planning the expansion of our farms to new geographies."

AeroFarms is creating a new product category in the produce section of the grocery store and represents over 70% of the U.S. microgreens retail market. As consumers discover the robust flavor, versatility, and health benefits of microgreens, they are embracing them as not only a garnish, but as a substitute for leafy greens on sandwiches and as the base ingredient for center-of-the-plate salads. According to studies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and University of Maryland, microgreens can contain 5x to 40x more of specific phytonutrients and vitamins than their mature plant counterparts.

AeroFarms is a dominant force in the innovative indoor agriculture space. AeroFarms microgreens are grown in a vertical farm that leverages patented aeroponics technology, robotics, automated conveyance, and AI – all sealed off from the outdoor environment. AeroFarms also preserves natural resources by eliminating soil degradation and using 90% less water and 230x less land than traditional field farming. Plants are grown without soil or pesticides, allowing AeroFarms microgreens to last longer and be enjoyed conveniently by consumers without washing.

About AeroFarms

New AeroFarms, Inc. (AeroFarms) is the leading US provider of microgreens, commanding over 70% of the retail market share.1 As consumer demand for microgreens continues to grow, AeroFarms is redefining the produce category by offering products celebrated for their robust flavor, versatility, and extended shelf life. AeroFarms microgreens are highly nutritious, offering 5x to 40x the phytonutrients of its mature vegetable counterpart.2,3 Grown without pesticides, our microgreens are offered in a convenient, ready-to-eat, no-wash-required format. AeroFarms is at the forefront of sustainable agriculture, leveraging patented aeroponics technology, automated conveyance systems, robotics, AI, and machine learning to cultivate healthy plants that thrive. AeroFarms uses 100% renewable energy and is climate-agnostic, growing plants year-round, regardless of geography or weather conditions. Compared to traditional outdoor farming, AeroFarms uses 90% less water and 230x less land. AeroFarms maintains high food quality standards, achieving a perfect SQF score of 100% from its 2024 FDA audit. As a Certified B Corporation, AeroFarms is dedicated to meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance while driving innovation and sustainability in agriculture. Learn more at: www.aerofarms.com.

