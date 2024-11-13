AeroFlexx Achieves AA Grade for Brand Reputation Through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS)

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroFlexx, a leader in sustainable packaging, has received the highest standard and rating under the Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS) and is certified as AA grade, representing the fourth consecutive year the West Chester manufacturing site has achieved the highest rating.

The BRCGS certification is widely recognized by food manufacturers, retailers, and brand owners as the highest standard of safety and quality for packaging and distribution. BRCGS standards, based on the rigorous analysis of quality management and risk management systems, assess the safety, traceability, and regulatory compliance of all manufacturing and production processes, indicating reliability and trustworthiness in safety and product quality.

"Our AA rating is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Veronica Sebald, Vice President of Quality. "It highlights our commitment to excellence in the highest standards of safety, quality, and transparency in every aspect of our production. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to build trust with our customers and partners by maintaining the high standards that this rating represents."

AeroFlexx has participated in the BRCGS certification process since 2021, consistently upholding excellence in manufacturing standards. In 2023, AeroFlexx achieved an AA+ grade, which is only possible during an unannounced audit. Achieving the highest grades consistently underscores AeroFlexx's dedication to operational excellence and commitment to safety, quality, and reliability for its customers and partnerships.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and an Innventure company, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com.

SOURCE AeroFlexx