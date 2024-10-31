AeroFlexx Delivering Innovative Packaging to Meet Rising Demand for Sustainable Liquid Packaging Solutions

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroFlexx, a leader in sustainable packaging, is excited to announce the first delivery of AeroFlexx Paks from its commercial production facility. AeroFlexx is transforming the liquid packaging experience with the AeroFlexx Pak, a lightweight flexible package designed to act like a rigid bottle.

AeroFlexx was founded by Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) in 2018. Innventure is a technology commercialization platform that founds, funds and supports the launch and scale of its companies with a focus on transformative technology solutions.

The innovative AeroFlexx design reimagines the traditional bottle, closure, and label with an all-in-one packaging solution. Designed with the consumer and sustainability in mind, the AeroFlexx Pak offers an easy-to-use and convenient solution. Simply tear off the tab and squeeze. The AeroFlexx Pak's integrated valve and secure, self-sealing technology enables controlled dispensing as the airframe technology provides shape and structural rigidity from start to finish. The net result delivers a preferred consumer experience and drives significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

"This is an exciting time and critical milestone for AeroFlexx. Having our first commercial production leaving our manufacturing site is a significant inflection point for the company. It is a testament to the tremendous dedication of our team, but it also represents the exciting future in front of us," said Andrew Meyer, CEO of AeroFlexx. "AeroFlexx is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for innovative packaging across the globe. Brands seizing first-mover advantage are not only leading the industry but also shaping what it means to be committed to sustainability."

AeroFlexx is establishing its global footprint through key partnerships with Chemipack and Dynapack Asia, alongside the headquarters in West Chester, OH. With these facilities, AeroFlexx is scaling production to satisfy customer demand for new product launches and commercial-scale production. With this infrastructure in place, AeroFlexx is strategically positioned to serve a wide range of industries, including personal care, household products, pet care, food, and industrial.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and an Innventure company, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com.

