AeroFlexx Named Official Innovative Packaging of Progressive AFT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is excited to announce AeroFlexx as the series' Official Innovative Packaging solution for the 2024 season.

Founded in 2018 and based in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is revolutionizing the packaging industry with its breakthrough in liquid packaging that merges the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging. Lightweight, flexible, and durable, AeroFlexx's packaging is spill-resistant and won't break if it falls, and its self-sealing valve allows for controlled dispensing with no cap, allowing for fast, efficient use. The packaging's user-friendly features are built into the packing experience, enabling ease of use and functionalities that can't be accomplished by a rigid bottle.

AeroFlexx's award-winning airframe technology is also setting a new standard in the packaging industry for its unprecedented sustainability benefits, requiring up to 85% less virgin plastic, increasing the usage of recycled materials, and offering greater durability, all while being fully recyclable where all plastic bottles are accepted.

Easy for anyone to operate with just one hand and with no label limitations allowing for 360-degree, edge-to-edge artwork, AeroFlexx is poised to completely disrupt the packaging industry via wide implementation across the industrial, personal care, food, household, and pet care markets.

This announcement signals AeroFlexx's entrance into motorsports, partnering with Progressive AFT and AMA Pro Racing to promote its innovative liquid packaging solution to the professional racing industry where its superior dispensing and durability offer a competitive advantage over conventional packaging.

Stay tuned for announcements regarding partnerships with leading motorsports brands. And to learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com.

For more information on Progressive AFT, visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and an Innventure company, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas.

SOURCE AeroFlexx