Aeroflot to Transport Ski Equipment Free of Charge

Although not indicated on the ticket, Aeroflot will check your ski equipment at the check-in counter when space permits.

This service is provided on Aeroflot flights and subsidiary airlines under the commercial management of Aeroflot. This offer does not apply to flights operated by third-party partner companies (flight numbers SU3000-4999), nor to fares that do not include a free baggage allowance.

As Russia's flagship carrier, Aeroflot attaches great importance to supporting sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle and is pleased to offer a free baggage allowance for ski equipment.

The service is available from all airports where Aeroflot departs, including Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO). Sheremetyevo is the largest airport in Russia, and recently opened its third runway earlier this year.

Additional information about the ski equipment allowance can be found by calling the 24/7 Aeroflot contact center: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (calls within Russia are free), the contact center's toll-free numbers found on the Aeroflot website, or at the airline's sales offices.

AEROFLOT is among the 20 largest airlines in the world. The carrier has the youngest fleet in the world among airlines with more than one hundred aircraft. In 2018, the Aeroflot Group transported 55.7 million people on Aeroflot and subsidiary airlines. The carrier was awarded a 5-star rating for flight punctuality by British analytics agency OAG. The carrier has a 4-star rating from British consulting company Skytrax, and has been awarded "Best Airline in Eastern Europe" eight times in the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also won a 5-star rating from the American aviation association APEX. Brand Finance has awarded Aeroflot the most recognizable aviation brand in the world. Bain & Company has ranked the airline fourth in digitalization among all airlines in the world.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport